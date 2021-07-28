Sheepdog trials coming to Killarney

Sheepdog Trial Champion Tara Foley, from Glencar, will compete with 150 of the countries top sheepdog handlers in the Irish National Sheepdog trials taking place in Killarney this August.

Sheep handlers with their loyal canine companions will be flocking to Killarney next month to compete in the Irish National Sheepdog Trials - a three day national championship which takes place in Fossa, Killarney from Thursday, August 5 to August 7.

With nearly all events cancelled since the start of the pandemic there is great excitement to see life return to normality. The trials will see 150 of the countries top handlers, working with their sheepdogs to compete for the much coveted trophy and be crowned national champion of Ireland. The event is similar to the popular TV show " One Man and his Dog".

Chairman of the Local Committee, Tom O'Sullivan, said that the event showcases the skill of sheep handlers and their dogs.

"Watching a handler control his dog herding sheep in a controlled manner, is the essence of a partnership , formed at home at an early age , when one goes about training a sheepdog to help out with everyday work on the farm. The art of working a sheepdog is magical . We are so proud to bring this event to the large sheep farming community in Kerry," he said.

Mr O'Sullivan also thanked everyone that has helped bring this to fruition.

"The 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19 , which was disappointing but understandable. An event of this calibre is a wonderful opportunity for people to watch the best handlers and sheepdogs in Ireland, showcasing the age old skill of working sheep on the trials field. The event will select the 15 person Irish Team to represent Ireland at the 2021 International Sheepdog Trials in Aberystwyth, Wales. The Europe Hotel and Resort Haven , have granted use of their fifty-two acre field , outside Killarney to host the event while the sheep for the event will be from the farm of Jim Dennehy , Gap of Dunloe Road, and Con Healy, Millstreet, Cork."

Launcing the National Sheepdog trials in Killarney are Aisling O'Sullivan-D'Arcy (SKDP); Sean Moriarty, Farm Manager, Europe Hotel and Resort; Noreen O'Sullivan, Killarney Credit Union; Adrian Steher, Managing Director, Killarney Hotels, Ltd (Liebherr); Liam Fleming, farmer; Tom O'Sullivan, Chairman Local Committee Kayleigh O'Sullivan; and (front) Tara Foley Photos by Valerie O'Sullivan.

"The local committee are very grateful for the support of South Kerry Development Partnership, (SKDP), Kerry County Council and local businesses both from a financial and a voluntary point of view. Gilbertson and Page Pet Food and Irish Country Meats are the main sponsors for the event.

Kilcummin Gourmet Kitchens will be providing on-site catering for the three days of the event.

The local committee stressed that the National Sheepdog Trials will be conducted in strict accordance with the Governments Covid-19 guidelines with a current capacity of 500 people , including competitors, local committee members and the general public. Due to the limited number of people allowed to the event , the local committee would like to make people aware that entry to the general public will be restricted, once the allowed capacity at the time has been reached. They would respectfully ask that the general public appreciate this. It is advised to arrive early to avoid the disappointment Gates open from 8am - 8pm . Admission will be €10 per adult per day with under 16's and International Sheepdog Society Members gaining free entry.