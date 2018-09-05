Sheep farmer rescued from cliff edge after trying to save his dog

An Achill sheep farmer had to be rescued from the bottom of a cliff after he went to retrieve his dog, who had fallen over the cliff while herding sheep.

An Achill sheep farmer had to be rescued from the bottom of a cliff after he went to retrieve his dog, who had fallen over the cliff while herding sheep.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on Friday afternoon, August 24 when the sheep farmer, who was in his 60s, was herding sheep along the Atlantic Drive, near the village of Cloughmore.

His dog fell over the 40 metre high cliff and the Shepard took it upon himself to climb down, to retrieve his canine companion. However, there was no way for the man to climb back up the cliff edge, and they found themselves alone in an isolated location.

Fortunately the man had contacted the local Coast Guard unit before he decided to climb down to retrieve the dog, and they were able to locate him. A Coast Guard spokesperson told The Mayo News that the rescued person suffered no injuries.