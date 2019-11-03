Sheep farmer has guns taken off him after he fired shots to warn off a dog

A SHEEP farmer whose guns were taken off him after he fired shots to warn off a dog on his lands now sleeps with a dagger on his belt in fear of rural crime gangs.

A SHEEP farmer whose guns were taken off him after he fired shots to warn off a dog on his lands now sleeps with a dagger on his belt in fear of rural crime gangs.

But Andy 'The Bull' McSharry said this week he won't "be made a boy of" in the District Court by gardai or "lick anyone's boots" just to have his own licensed shotgun and rifle returned.

The 58-year-old bachelor farmer - who farms 45 acres of sheep grazing lands in the shadow of Benwiskin, Sligo - is currently at the centre of a stand-off with the State over hill- walkers bringing dogs on a right of way running through his lands.

And this week he launched his 'Good Friday 2' campaign where he walks the roads and boreens of the picturesque rural townland - wearing a headdress of a sheep's fleece and a sprig of holly - in a bid to bring publicity to his plight.

"I'm calling on the government to introduce legislation that would ban hill-walkers from bringing dogs on to lands where sheep are grazing.

"People have said it makes me look ridiculous walking in the headgear but I'm not afraid to have people laugh at me if it brings publicity for my cause.

"I've called it the 'Good Friday 2' campaign in honour of Martin McGuinness.

"After I had my guns taken from me I was sat in bed worrying about it until I remembered how Martin McGuinness dealt with decommissioning.

"If Martin McGuinness was willing to give up the IRA's guns in pursuit of peace then I can do the same in pursuit of a peaceful resolution to this."

RUFFLED

Controversial farmer Andy's latest brush with the authorities came on Thursday of last week when he was alerted to the presence of hillwalkers on a right of way running through his lands when his own dog started acting up.

"It was last Thursday at about 2pm when I looked up on the mountain and noticed my sheep being ruffled up," he told the Sunday World.

"At first I thought my dog had gone silly. I could see the white of the dog up at them. But then when I took out my binoculars I could see my dog was up with them alright but he was trying to protect them.

"There was another white dog in the middle of my sheep where I had them gathered into an enclosed area for the ramming season. And then as I looked around I could see a couple of hillwalkers up there walking and an English registered car at the entrance to the walks.

"So I came back to the house and got the gun out and fired two shots into the ground - thinking it was my land - as a warning but I was subsequently informed by gardai that by having done so, I'd broken the gun act.

"After that I made a call, I rang the Grange local garda station four times, but no-one answered. Basically, what I was doing on my terms was making a warning sound that would echo through the valley so the people might have the brain to come out of there, away from the sheep they were intruding on.

"But instead of doing that they proceeded with caution and caught the dog and continued up the walk with the dog loose."

Andy continued that having failed to rouse anyone at Grange Garda station he rang the main station in Sligo and got to speak with an officer who directed him back to Grange.

"So then I got to speak with a female officer who didn't sound too pleased with me. So about two-and-a-half hours after that I saw the first garda. The hillwalkers had left and five minutes later a white squad car pulled up at my gate and another unmarked car with two more officers inside it.

"So a garda from Grange got out and there was a bit of chit chat and then a man from the unmarked car got out and said 'it's like this Andy, we're here to seize your guns.'

"There were four of them and when I saw the unmarked I knew it wasn't for fun they came out so I said by all means come in!

"So I walked in and brought them into the bedroom where the gun safe is and they stood one on either side of me, in case I did anything silly, and I gave them the guns.

"A double-barrel shotgun and a .22 hunting rifle and two boxes of ammunition, I gave it all to them! So that was that and they left!

"This had left me disarmed and embarrassed. So what I came up with after a while was that I would look towards Martin McGuinness. He made peace and he disarmed the IRA.

BRAVE

"I had made peace with the hillwalkers over seven years back so I said to myself I will now allow my guns to go for decommissioning. So I'll let the guns go. I was told I could go to the local garda super or to the court looking for my guns back. But I'm certainly not going to lick anyone's shoes or be made a boy of to get my guns back.

"Martin McGuinness was brave enough and he took a lot more arms out of our country so I'm going to show them that I too am brave enough. I'll fight my campaign, without guns, and it's called Good Friday 2.

"And that campaign is to have dogs kept off sheep grazing lands … and that anyone who walks sheep-grazing lands with a dog should be classified as trespassing."

Asked whether he now fears for his own safety after being left without his guns as a lone bachelor farmer, Andy says he is aware of his vulnerability.

"I have the greatest of respect for Padraig Nally and the actions he took at the time," he said.

"He done what he done and he done it for the people of Ireland living out in the wilderness like us.

"But I often thought that if I heard the door coming in on top of me and I made for the gun-box then it's more likely me who'd be the one to be killed. I have a baseball bat screwed on to the wall above my bed and I sleep every night with a dagger that was left to me by a soldier in my belt.

"I've given up my guns but I'll not be put in a box over that if I can help it."

