Concerns have been raised by the farming community in north Louth about teenagers using scrambler bikes on the Cooley mountains.

'Sheep can be frightened and run for miles': Cooley farmers concerned by teenagers using scrambler bikes

Louth County Council introduced bye-laws prohibiting the use of quads and scramblers on the mountains a number of years ago but local farmers and hill walkers have reported a number of incidents of these off road vehicles being driven on the open mountains in recent weeks.

IFA branch chairman Matthew McGreehan told The Argus he had been contacted by farmers who came across a group of teenagers riding scrambler bikes and quads at Moneycrockroe, above Ballymakellet. "They followed the group across the border to Jonesboro where they disappeared but they seemed to be young teenagers."

"This is causing a lot of concern in the Ravensdale area, particularly among sheep farmers and there have also been reports of off-road vehicles on the mountains above Carlingford," he continued. He explained that the use of quads and scramblers on the mountains was a worry for farmers as it can disturb sheep and damage the vegetation.