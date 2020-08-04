Farming

Shannon pipeline 'is needed' Green Party Minister claims

The project represents the biggest investment in Ireland's water infrastructure in over 60 years Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The delivery of the planned €1.3bn Shannon to Dublin water pipeline is needed according to Green Party Minister Malcolm Noonan, despite previous opposition in his party to the project.

The project, which represents the biggest investment in Ireland's water infrastructure in more than 60 years, has faced public opposition from two campaign groups, Fight the Pipe and the River Shannon Protection Alliance, who say the project will result in the "destruction of 2,000 acres" of farmland.

Responding to questioning, Minister Noonan said the pipe is needed to address climate change and to ensure the supply is fit for purpose and can withstand extreme weather such as droughts and storms.