Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Shannon Airport offers to bring grass cutting forward to support farmers through fodder crisis

Shannon Airport has 400 acres of grass
Shannon Airport has 400 acres of grass
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Shannon Airport has pledged its support to farmers battling the current fodder crisis by offering to repeat its intervention of 2013 when it harvested silage from its 400 acre site.

The Airport’s operations team will meet with farm representatives over the coming days to explore the need to fast-track cutting of grass on the airport grounds in light of the severe difficulties faced by many farmers due to the prolonged inclement winter and spring weather.

The airport’s grass husbandry programme is not due to see any grass inside the airport perimeter cut until later in the summer, but in light of the shortages, the airport is offering to bring it forward to support local farmers.

Five years ago, in late April, farmers received 1,600 bales of silage from the airport in what was then the most severe fodder crisis in living memory.

Said Airport Operations Director Niall Maloney:  “Farmers were in difficulty back then and, having seen just how important our intervention was, we have been watching the situation closely over the past few weeks and will be making the same offer to farmers’ representatives again when we meet them.

“We are a community airport and were delighted then to do what we could and the farmers were hugely appreciative. It was a critical intervention for many local farmers and so well received that other airports followed our lead and we hope they will do so again this time also,” he said.

The Operations Director said that the situation may not yet be as bad as 2013 but many farmers are in dire circumstances. 

“A lot could happen in a week if the weather improves and we get more growth but as of now, many farmers are experiencing major problems. We’ve seen a lot of fodder imported over the past week as a result, the introduction of emergency government supports and we are willing to play our part also”


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

'Dairy farmers in massive trouble if there isn't a change in the weather' -...
Stock picture

'Hard-working and honest' farmer who died in a farming accident named...
Image: Belfast Telegraph

Stolen tractor ploughs into side of house causing significant damage
Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath

Co-ops warned goodwill generated by fodder crisis support will be 'destroyed'...
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

UK set to ban exporting live animals for slaughter after announcing major...
Image: Google Maps

Man (60s) dies in farming accident after being attacked by cow

Agri a 'high risk' sector for human trafficking


Top Stories

Tillage farmers urged to grow fodder crops, amid concerns around early...

See inside this prime 82ac Meath farm which is guided at €500,000
Garda Traffic Corps. Stock picture

Garda alert after attempted robbery of a jeep from a farmyard
Mark Goodman, commercial director (international) ABP Food Group with Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny at ABP Food Group facilities in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell's

China deal boosts Mark Goodman firm
Melvin Beamish AIB; Grainne Healy, Teagasc; Dan and Timmy Crowley and Catherine Arundel AIB Bantry pictured at the farm walk on the Crowley holding at Carey’s Cross, Bandon, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

'We aim to reseed 10 to 12pc of the farm annually' - Top grassland farmer...
Maurice Sampson queues for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Beastly weather exposes the futility of calendar farming
Tom Kelly of Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, with his prizewinning bull, Monamore Dresden — sold for €3,000

Long journey pays big dividends - Louth men sell five bulls for €14k after 400km...