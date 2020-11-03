Sell now or house for the winter: stormy weather forcing farmers’ hand on stock

Many farmers are facing a stark choice of being forced to sell stock online or house as horrendous weather conditions over the weekend and late last week brought a sharp end to the grazing season in many areas.

According to Met Éireann, rainfall amounts in the past week have been above average for the time of year in all but the Dublin weather stations.

The station which recorded most rainfall was Valentia in Co Kerry, where 101.3mm of rain fell in the past seven days while Claremorris in Co Mayo recorded 75mm. That is 255pc of average weekly rainfall for both stations.

With waterlogged fields now common throughout the West and South more farmers nervous of selling stock online are understood to be booking in cattle for the coming week.

While reports suggested a 30pc decline in throughput last week, it is anticipated more cattle will be traded online this week due to the weather conditions and little expectation of a the removal of mart restrictions.

It comes as mart managers continue to look for a relaxation of Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions in marts, to allow ringside buyers.

Despite this, the Mart Managers of Ireland group, which comprises 30 marts around the country, remain adamant that marts were safer for farmers and staff under Level 3 restrictions where a limited number of buyers were allowed ringside, than they are under Level 5 restrictions.

Eimear McGuinness, chairperson of the group, described marts as a “circus” under Level 5 and said that a relaxation of the rules around buyers being allowed into rings would make trading at marts safer than it currently is with buyers banned from ringside.

“Marts are becoming unsafe. Farmers are sitting together in cars in the yard, as many don’t have phones good enough to bid on, while staff are now having to deal more with farmers trying to help those who are trying to grapple with bidding on their phones.

“We have farmers coming in who don’t have smart phones, or if they do don’t have phones with data capacity to download apps to allow them bid. Others then are coming into the office to get phones charged."

Last week Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that marts can only continue to operate in a similar way to how they operated between April and June this year.

Minister McConalogue also said those who do not have adequate broadband or don’t have an online bidding platform set up can operate through brokering sales, weighing livestock and providing a financially secure service for transactions.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy described the Minister’s response as “absolutely pathetic” and said it “basically confirms he won’t intervene on behalf of farmers facing hardship and ignores the strong case for special measures”.

McCarthy went on to say that marts remain the only aspect of food production that have been severely curtailed.

“They are also the only aspect where farmers have any control. The Minster for Agriculture’s failure to advocate on their behalf will be noted with disappointment.”

