Gardaí are investigating the second fatal farming accident in the space of a week following a tragic accident in Limerick

Second pensioner in a week dies in farming accident

The accident occurred on a farm in Dromcollogher on Sunday.

A man in his 80s was discovered unresponsive and injured while he had been attending to livestock.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended and the man was brought to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date. Both the local Coroner and HSA have been notified.

Separately, on Monday a man in his 70s died in Cork following an accident on a farm also involving livestock.

Gardaí at Clonakilty are investigating the incident on a farm in Leap, Co Cork.

The alarm was raised at approximately 1.30pm on Monday when the man was discovered unresponsive and injured in a farm shed.

It’s understood he had also been attending to livestock.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was to be carried out.

