Second key figure caught up in Bóthar cash scandal dies

A second figure implicated in the scandal which engulfed development aid charity Bóthar has died.

English businessman Jim Farrand (74) was alleged to have set up a UK company used to misappropriate £110,000 (€128,000) from the Irish charity in 2018 and 2019. He died of natural causes at his home near Salisbury in Wiltshire last week, the Irish Independent has learned.

His passing means that of four people implicated in the theft of sums totalling at least €1.1m from the charity, two have died since the scandal emerged last April.

The other was Bóthar co-founder Peter Ireton, who was found dead at his Limerick home in tragic circumstances on April 19, just days after the High Court was told the charity was investigating substantial payments he allegedly received. He had denied any impropriety.

Former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney has alleged the bulk of the money taken from the charity was defrauded by himself and Mr Ireton through the drawing down of funds for false charitable projects in Africa and Easter Europe.

But he also implicated Mr Farrand and former Bóthar board member Billy Kelly in an allegedly fraudulent scheme.

Mr Farrand was previously a trustee of UK charity Msaada, which did similar work to Bóthar and was set up by Mr Kelly in 2005 after he moved to the UK.

According to an affidavit filed by Mr Moloney, he, Mr Farrand and Mr Kelly “concocted” a UK company called Agriculture Innovation Consultancy Limited (AICL) in 2018 to facilitate payments from Bóthar for their benefit.

Mr Moloney said AICL was classified as providing consultancy services to Bóthar in connection with charitable activities in Rwanda but never actually traded and no such services were provided.

Mr Moloney claimed he got £36,000 (€42,000) from the fraud, Mr Kelly £40,000 (€46,700) and Mr Farrand £20,000 (€23,350).

He made the allegations after Bóthar secured a High Court order freezing his assets. A Garda investigation, assisted by police in the England, is ongoing.

Mr Farrand, who was involved in security and machinery rental businesses in recent years, did not respond to requests for comment prior to his death.

Mr Kelly told the Irish Independent he had no involvement with AICL when contacted last April. He refused to comment further when an affidavit filed by Bóthar chairman Harry Lawlor suggested this was not true.

According to the affidavit, Mr Kelly sent Mr Moloney an AICL invoice for £52,000 (€60,700), signed by Mr Farrand, in May 2018. This was said to be the cost of a project to foster entrepreneurial spirit in Rwanda, and Mr Kelly later submitted a report justifying the bill. A second invoice, for £58,000 (€67,700), was sent by Mr Farrand to Mr Moloney in May 2019.

According to Mr Lawlor’s affidavit, after external consultants hired by Bóthar’s board began asking questions about the payments last year, Mr Kelly emailed Mr Moloney advising him to delete copies of a report which had AICL’s company details.

The email also said “it might be wise to remove as much information as possible from the documentation being given to the investigators” and expressed the hope that they would not “enquire too deeply” about the company.