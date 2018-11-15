Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 15 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Search for seasonal workers spans the globe

Milking parlour.
Milking parlour.
There is a demand for seasonal workers ahead of spring. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The Farm Relief Service (FRS) is searching from northern Europe to the southern oceans for seasonal workers for the busy spring period on Irish farms.

While the service launched a recruitment drive spanning Munster, Leinster and Ulster to source 100 seasonal farm workers to meet demand from their farming customers this spring, it is also looking further afield.

FRS is currently interviewing potential candidates in New Zealand, and is also seeking to expand a partnership arrangement with a university in Lithuania.

FRS hired nine staff from New Zealand last spring, but is hoping to take on more for the coming year, and interviews are currently under way, said FRS Networks CEO Peter Byrne.

The service also hired four staff from an agricultural ­university in Lithuania last spring, and they hope to take more for the coming season. Mr Byrne said all applicants were being interviewed by FRS representatives to assess their proficiency in English, their farming experience and overall attitude.

FRS is also looking for local labour. The service is hoping to entice candidates by offering a mix of local work, flexible hours and competitive pay rates - along with the opportunity to earn €8,000 or more this spring.

The roles on offer include relief milking, calf rearing, dairy and general farm work.

There is training support available to upskill those who require it, through the FRS dairy operative skills programme, in conjunction with Teagasc, as well as on-farm mentoring.

Dairy sector

"We are aiming the recruitment campaign at three specific categories of candidates, experienced dry stock farmers with spare capacity, young people looking for farm experience, and women looking for suitable local part-time work," Mr Byrne said.

There is a growing demand for labour in the dairy sector. The number of units with more than 100 cows has grown from 1,080 in 2005 to 4,260 in 2016, a lift of more than 3,000, Mr Byrne pointed out.

Many of these units will have a requirement for additional labour through the busy calving and calf-rearing season, Mr Byrne said.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Ivor Smullen. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'The €40 per cow given in the budget is not enough'
Michael and Cathal Daly, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim with Junior Champion Heifer, Tullaghan Nova, SOLD FOR €6,800 and show judge, Chris Curry.

Northern interest lifts Charolais sale - Kilduff Nikita tops lively heifer trade at...
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy, pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

Legal action with former General Secretary weighs on IFA finances
Stock Image.

Warning over value of Friesian bull calves
 Stock photo

Peat extraction firm says it faces closure if EPA gets injunctions
LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: Potential buyers watch as sheep farmers gather at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Factories: Sheep prices mostly static despite Kepak hike
(Stock photo)

GLAS payments for 2018 issue to farmers from today