Scrap subsidies for farmers, scientific journal declares

Subsidies for beef and dairy farmers should be scrapped and farmers and big food producers should be treated the same as "Big Tobacco", a leading scientific journal has claimed.

Just days after it published a report calling for a 90pc reduction in meat consumption worldwide, The Lancet today calls for farming subsidies to be redirected away from dairy and beef to "sustainable farming for healthful food".

The Lancet also calls for farmers and "big food" to be treated the same as Big Tobacco and be banned from lobbying and engaging with governments. A key recommendation of today's publication calls for the establishment of a Framework Convention on Food Systems, a global treaty to set ambitious policy goals and to limit the role of 'big food' in policy-making. Such a framework, it says, would be similar to how Big Tobacco was excluded from policy-making, and would explicitly exclude food and drink companies and industry associations from any policy discussions at national levels.

"Governments need to regain the power to act in the interests of people and the planet and global treaties help to achieve this. Vested commercial interests need to be excluded from the policy table, and civil society needs to have a stronger voice in policy-making," it said. The report goes on to say a reduction in "unhealthy" food consumption - such as red meat and sugar - through taxes, mandatory health and environmental labelling is necessary to tackle global obesity and climate change.

