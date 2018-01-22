Farm Ireland
School pays tribute to teenager who died in tragic farming accident

A teenager has died following a farm accident in Co Clare.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that the accident happened near Killaloe/Ballina on the Clare/Tipperary border yesterday (Sunday).

The young man, originally from Tipperary, is understood to have fallen from the back of a tractor a spokesperson from the HSA said.

It was alerted about the incident at 4pm on Sunday and is carrying out an investigation.

Yesterday's death is the first farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016.

The Health and Safety Authority says machinery was involved in just over half of the farm accidents in 2017.

The teenager was a third-year student at St Anne's Community College in Killaloe and today the school expressed its deepest sympathy and sorrow to the family.

School Principal Aideen Walsh said he was a valued of the school community. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time."

The school has put in place additional support structures in order to best care for our staff and students. 


