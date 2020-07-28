Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Safety chiefs have drawn a blank on investigation of reckless farm footage posted on social media

One of the images posted on social media. Expand
Expand
Leo Varadkar Expand

Close

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar

/

One of the images posted on social media.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Safety chiefs have failed to identify a single person filmed performing reckless manoeuvres with farm machinery, despite promising to take strong action.

And the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) would not confirm to the Farming Independent whether it contacted TikToc about the viral videos which were highlighted in May.

In one video post, a young man is seen riding on the bonnet of a tractor while it is raking up grass for harvesting. In another a young person is seen standing on the drawbar between tractor and trailer, while it is being driven on the road. In separate footage a young man is seen dancing on the roof of a tractor while the vehicle is left to drive itself, pulling a hay turner which continues to rotate at speed behind the tractor.