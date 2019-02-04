Sadness as well-known Limerick GAA figure dies suddenly at farm

Aged in his early 70s, he is father of Tom McLoughlin – a former Dromcollogher - Broadford captain who won five senior county football titles with the club.

“The GAA and farming communities are very saddened by news of his death, I understand he went out during the night to tend to a cow which was calving, when the incident occurred,” explained John Cregan, chairman of Limerick County Board, to the Limerick Leader.

Gardai at Newcastle West have confirmed an investigation into Mr McLoughlin’s death is to be carried out on behalf of the coroner.