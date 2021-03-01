Ryan says organics the future for beef and lamb farmers despite new scheme discriminating against them

Organic farming is the future for Irish agriculture, especially for beef and lamb, according to Minister for Climate Action and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Minister Ryan told the Dail last week that organics offers the prospect of farmers reducing their input costs and increasing the price that they get on the market.

"Our food strategy is coming close to fruition now. I believe that it is in the interest of farmers to go in this green way because it is the best way of guaranteeing a price," he said hailing the re-opening of the Organic Farming Scheme.

However, Mr Ryan's comments come despite the newly re-opened organic farming scheme discriminating against beef and lamb producers on the basis of market demand.

Producers in the dairy, tillage and horticulture sectors will be given priority access to the scheme.

Approximately 500 or 600 additional farmers will gain access under the scheme re-opened by Green Party Minister Pippa Hackett in recent weeks.

ICSA Organics chair Fergal Byrne recently highlighted what he says is a lack of ambition in the current Organics Scheme.

“Cattle and sheep farmers have again been marginalised in the latest call for applications to the scheme. This is very discouraging, and clearly out of step with wider ambitions to vastly increase the proportion of land devoted to organic production across Europe by 2030. ICSA believes that drystock farmers must not be discriminated against in any future rounds of the Organics Scheme.”

Mr Byrne also pushed Minister Hackett to provide additional investment for the marketing of all organic produce.

“We still struggle to find markets for what is produced on just 1.5% of land domestically. As such, a determined effort to expand export markets for organic produce is essential and must go hand in hand with widening the Organics Scheme. ICSA is suggesting that some of the €100 million Brexit fund for processors should be allocated to a marketing plan targeted at massively increasing exports of organic beef and lamb at a worthwhile price," he said.





Online Editors