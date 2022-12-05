Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Russia Reaped $1 Billion of Wheat in Occupied Ukraine, NASA Says

Aerial view of big grain elevators loading of grain on ship in a Ukraine port. Expand

Close

Aerial view of big grain elevators loading of grain on ship in a Ukraine port.

Aerial view of big grain elevators loading of grain on ship in a Ukraine port.

Aerial view of big grain elevators loading of grain on ship in a Ukraine port.

Aine Quinn and Agnieszka de Sousa

Ukraine has lost at least $1 billion of wheat that was harvested in areas controlled by Russia, according to research using satellite imagery from NASA's food security and agriculture program.

The analysis gives an idea of what's happening in occupied territories, where information is tightly controlled. It uses a machine-learning model detecting texture and color changes based on a time-series of satellite images to map where crops have been harvested or left unharvested.

Most Watched

Privacy