Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports

Commercial vessels including those which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain - parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters the United States and European Union were obstructing Russia's exports and said it remained unclear whether Moscow would extend its participation in the initiative, which expires on Nov. 19.