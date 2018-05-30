Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
With the silage season almost in full swing, the state's dairy farmer organisation has appealed for all rural road users to be aware and concentrate over the next six weeks or so.
Shane O'Loughlin, Chairperson of Wicklow ICMSA has appealed to all road users to exercise caution during this time.
"Over that period there will be a very significant increase in the number of tractors and other farm machines on rural roads and it was incumbent on all roads users - whether farmers, contractors, car users, cyclists or pedestrians - to take additional precautions to ensure that silage can be harvested safely and without any accidents on roads," he said.
Mr O'Loughlin noted that agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years and particularly on narrow rural roads, it is critical that all road users take extra care and 'expect the unexpected' over the next six weeks.
Meanwhile a since May 20, 2018, fast tractors must undergo periodic tests and must display certificates of roadworthiness (CRWs).
A ‘fast tractor’ is defined as a wheeled tractor in category T with a maximum design speed exceeding 40 km/h.
The Road Safety Authority has said if you use a fast tractor and you are unsure of its maximum design speed, you should consult its vehicle manufacturer or an authorised Irish tractor distributor.
Exemptions