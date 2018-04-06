Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 6 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Rules of the road to be 'relaxed' for lorry drivers transporting fodder

The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.
The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Road Safety Authority is to adopt a 'pragmatic' approach when reviewing lorry driver’s hours compliance when transporting fodder.

It comes following on-going liaison over the past few days between the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Road Safety Authority about HGV transport operations associated with the delivery of animal fodder during the current fodder crisis.

Recognising the extraordinary and unexpected circumstances linked to unusual weather conditions in areas of the country and adverse impacts on the availability of animal fodder, the Road Safety Authority will adopt a pragmatic approach when reviewing driver’s hours compliance with driving and resting time periods during the course of roadside inspection and at premises inspections in respect of delivery and collection of such material.

During inspections, the history of the driver’s and operator’s overall compliance with the rules will be carefully assessed and that any deviation from the driving and resting time rules relates only to the carriage of animal fodder.

These arrangements apply from 6 April until 20 April 2018 but will be kept under continuous review in the light of the prevailing circumstances and having regard to wider road safety considerations

Any deviation from the driving and resting time rules must be a last resort. HGV operators must put in place contingency measures to cater for emergency and urgent situations and this must be properly documented and retained for inspection. This should be agreed by operators and their drivers.

The requirement to take breaks after 4.5 hours driving and weekly rest remains and will continue to be rigorously enforced.

As regards weekly rest, RSA will also apply a pragmatic approach in cases where drivers take more than one reduced weekly rest over a two-week driving period in respect of fodder deliveries.

Appropriate arrangements must be in place to record any extra driving time being undertaken by drivers in respect of the carriage of animal fodder.

Drivers must record on the back of their analogue tachograph charts or print-outs the reasons why they are exceeding the prescribed limits as well as demonstrate that the carriage involved related to animal fodder.

Driver safety and other road user’s safety must not be compromised. Drivers should not be expected to drive whilst tired - employers remain responsible for the health and safety of their employees and other road users. 


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The Dublin Coroner's Court

Man died following 8ft fall through hay-barn roof in Cork - inquest
The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'
IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft


Top Stories

The extended stay of 'The Beast from the East' has taken many dairy farmers to the limit

Dairy outlook is still positive despite processors' latest milk price bombshell
Jersey Royal potatoes. (Clare Lewington/Jerseyroyals.co.uk)

How these potatoes have been delayed by Beast from the East
Rush harbour in North Co Dublin during Storm Emma. Photo: Mark Condren

Ringside: Trade is steady despite March's 'skinning' days

IFA demands halt to vacant site levies on farmland
Ciaran Moran on his farm in Roscommon.

Comment: Fodder crisis is a nightmare scenario – and cost could be felt for...
Image: Go Vegan World.

Go Vegan billboard draws ire and ink from traditional food producer
Larisa Tuaev, from Russia, gets battered by the waves at Sandycove, Co Dublin. Photos: Justin Farrelly Live

Weather warning: Deluges of heavy rain across large parts of the country to...