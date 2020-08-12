Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Rosderra factory staff walk out after workers brought in from another plant


The Rosderra Meats meat plant in Clara, Co Offaly. PHOTO: JEFF HARVEY Expand

Close

The Rosderra Meats meat plant in Clara, Co Offaly. PHOTO: JEFF HARVEY

The Rosderra Meats meat plant in Clara, Co Offaly. PHOTO: JEFF HARVEY

The Rosderra Meats meat plant in Clara, Co Offaly. PHOTO: JEFF HARVEY

Anne-Marie Walsh

Workers at Rosderra Meats walked off the job amid concerns about Covid-19, after staff were brought in from a sister plant.

Sources revealed that up to 60 workers at the processing giant's factory in Clara in Co Offaly decided to leave on Monday in protest. They returned to work yesterday, a company spokesperson said.

The decision to walk off the job came after workers found out around 10 employees from its Edenderry site had transferred to the facility to work at the weekend.