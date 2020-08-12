Workers at Rosderra Meats walked off the job amid concerns about Covid-19, after staff were brought in from a sister plant.

Sources revealed that up to 60 workers at the processing giant's factory in Clara in Co Offaly decided to leave on Monday in protest. They returned to work yesterday, a company spokesperson said.

The decision to walk off the job came after workers found out around 10 employees from its Edenderry site had transferred to the facility to work at the weekend.

It is understood that the staff did not cross paths but tensions were high following the announcement of a midlands lockdown.

Sources said work on a production line had not been completed on Friday night so the company decided it needed the additional workforce. The sources said staff from the Edenderry plant worked at the factory on Saturday and Sunday.

The Clara-based workers found out on Monday morning that the Edenderry staff had been working there.

There have been no cases of the virus at the Clara plant since the pandemic began.

"The Edenderry staff were isolated. They were together in one room, but the whole idea upset people," said a source. "They have had no cases since the beginning of the pandemic and worked hard with management to keep it out - and felt this breached the protocol by bringing in people from the outside.

"Normally, there'd be no issue when staff were brought in like this, but tensions were heightened due to the second lockdown.

"So they refused to carry out their duties until the entire place was cleaned and they were happy with the set-up."

The Clara workers have been highly vigilant in the battle against Covid-19. They have taken measures such as the creation of working pods to maintain social distancing and have agreed to stagger their shifts to lower the chance of transmission of the virus.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that a small number of workers from its Edenderry plant did attend the Clara site over the weekend.

"These workers had all followed the very same high level of protection protocols as we do across the Rosderra Irish Meats Group," he said. "We have zero clusters in our Edenderry site, and across the group we continue to develop our vigorous Covid-19 protection procedures in line with HSE and Health and Safety Authority recommendations."

He said all plants across the group undergo a deep clean and sterilisation process each evening.

"I am pleased to say our Clara site was in full operation today as all staff members returned," he said yesterday.

There are no cases of Covid-19 at the meat processor's plants. There was previously an outbreak at the pig meat processing plant in Edenderry.

Siptu organiser Jason Palmer said the union was working with the company through normal industrial relations procedures to "resolve any outstanding issues".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Monaghan Mushrooms Group said one member of staff at its Kildare facility tested positive for the virus during self-isolation.

"As a precautionary measure early last week we asked seven employees who may have had social contact with potential positive cases to isolate and seek Covid-19 testing," said a spokesperson. "While in isolation and after testing there has been one positive result."

He said there had been no Covid-19 outbreak at its facility in Kildare.

"The safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families is our number one priority," he said. "We continue to take all measures required by HSE standards and have gone beyond them to ensure a safe workplace for all employees.

"We monitor very closely the extended environments of our plants and the towns and counties in which they operate. We remain vigilant and continue to maintain the rigorous high standards of cleaning, hygiene and social distancing with all employees.

"These measures have been in place since March and are continually reviewed."