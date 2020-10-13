‘Roll over’ budget will ringfence funds for existing farm schemes

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath ahead of the delivery of Budget 2021. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Farmers will today be presented with a ‘roll over’ Budget as schemes and taxation measures remain, for the most part, unchanged under the 2021 Budget.

A key priority for the Department of Agriculture has been to try to ensure that funding is in place to retain existing schemes until a new CAP is in place.

Meanwhile, further taxation reliefs already in place are expected to be rolled over, including consanguinity relief and consolidation relief.

Earned income tax credit for the self-employed is expected to be narrowed further with possible equalisation announced by the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

However, no income volatility scheme is expected to be announced that would allow farmers deposit money in good years for drawing down in bad years.

It’s understood a Brexit contingency fund may be put aside to support the farm sector in the event of a no-deal UK exit from the EU.

The focus will be on ensuring the funding is in place to deal with income pressures.

Improved funding for new market developments is expected to be announced, separate to measures to mitigate market difficulties that may arise in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

A much-flagged new ‘REPS’ scheme is expected to get the green light today, with a pilot scheme to determine the measures that it will include.

The scheme will be focused on environmental outcomes, diversity and emissions, but further engagement is understood to be needed with stakeholders.

Tellingly, measures to encourage a reduction in the national suckler herd through participation in REPS are not thought to be on the table.

Meanwhile, while it is unlikely that there will be an announcement on a new calf-to-beef headage scheme in today’s Budget, farming sources are hopeful that the Government’s position on the industry proposal will be firmed up in the coming days.

Online Editors