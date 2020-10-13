‘Roll over’ Budget 2021 for farmers will ringfence funds for existing farm schemes

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath ahead of the delivery of Budget 2021. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Farmers will today be presented with a ‘roll over’ Budget as schemes and taxation measures remain, for the most part, unchanged under the 2021 Budget.

A key priority for the Department of Agriculture has been to try to ensure that funding is in place to retain existing schemes until a new CAP is in place.

Meanwhile, further taxation reliefs already in place will be rolled over, including consanguinity relief and consolidation relief.

Earned income tax credit for the self-employed is expected to be narrowed further with possible equalisation announced by the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

However, no income volatility scheme is expected to be announced that would allow farmers deposit money in good years for drawing down in bad years.

It’s understood a Brexit contingency fund may be put aside to support the farm sector in the event of a no-deal UK exit from the EU.

The focus will be on ensuring the funding is in place to deal with income pressures.

Improved funding for new market developments is expected to be announced, separate to measures to mitigate market difficulties that may arise in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

A much-flagged new ‘REPS’ scheme is expected to get the green light today, with a pilot scheme to determine the measures that it will include.

The scheme will be focused on environmental outcomes, diversity and emissions, but further engagement is understood to be needed with stakeholders.

Tellingly, measures to encourage a reduction in the national suckler herd through participation in REPS are not thought to be on the table.

Meanwhile, while it is unlikely that there will be an announcement on a new calf-to-beef headage scheme in today’s Budget, farming sources are hopeful that the Government’s position on the industry proposal will be firmed up in the coming days.

Key farming announcements

Consanguinity Relief

Consanguinity Relief on agricultural land has been extended by three years.

Consanguinity Relief, is critical in some individual family situations vary and where farmers are not in the position to inherit the farm as a young trained farmer.

The Consanguinity Relief allows them to inherit assets and not pay the full rate of stamp duty, which currently stands at 7.5pc, but instead pay 1pc.

The latest Revenue data available (2018) shows that there were over 1,600 claimants of the relief at a cost of €22 million.

Farm Consolidation Relief

Farm Consolidation Relief has also been extended by two years.

The Stamp Duty Relief for farm consolidation allows for a 1pc rate of stamp duty where a land transaction qualifies for a “Farm Restructuring Certificate” for the purposes of Capital Gains Tax Relief on Farm Restructuring.

Forty-five farmers used the relief in 2018, saving €300,000.

VAT

Increase of the farmers flat VAT rate addition from 5.4pc to 5.6pc with effect from January 1 .

Earned income support

The earned income support for the self-employed will go up €150 top €1,650

Carbon Tax

The cost of petrol and diesel will rise are set to rise after tomorrow's Budget due to a €7.50 increase in the carbon tax to €33.50 per tonne.

This will add €1.28 to an average 60l tank of petrol and €1.47 to a tank of diesel.

The Carbon Tax hike will also see the price of a 12.5kg bale of peat will increase by 20c and €1.80 will be added to a 40kg bag of coal. Gas heating will also rise by more than €15 per 15,000 kilowatts per hour.





Online Editors