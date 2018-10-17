Rats are on the move out of fields earlier this year, and farmers have been urged to take action to prevent them compromising feed stores and infesting farm buildings.

Rodents are on the march and they’re getting bigger...

The advice comes as Rentokil report a 21pc rise in call-outs for rat infestations in both urban and rural areas in the nine months to the end of September compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

The increased Rentokil call-out rates tally with anecdotal evidence from farmers around the country. One Co Wexford farmer who contacted the Farming Independent maintained that he had never seen the rat infestation problem as bad at this time of the year.

Rat numbers are believed to be well up this autumn due to the warm summer, while the recent move from the fields has been attributed to the early harvest. The Wexford farmer, who did not wish to be named, maintained that the fact that crops were harvested and land tilled again a lot earlier than usual appeared to have forced rat populations into farmyards in search of food.