'Rights landowners must not be trampled upon' - Farmer protest to go ahead despite online auction house halting sale of farmland
Online auction house BidX1 has halted the sale of farmland on its platform.
That follows an outcry against the sale of farms repossessed by so-called “vulture funds”.
The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association had said it was going to protest outside Bid X1’s office today.
But now Bid X1 has said it has decided to stop the sales.
“Due to a lack of an agreed framework between all parties on the sale of agricultural farmland, Bidx1, Irelands largest property auction company, has decided to cease the sale of agricultural farmland until such time as there is an agreed framework in place,” Bid X1 said.
ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has said ICSA’s protest at the offices of BidX1 will go ahead as planned.
Commenting, Mr Sherlock said, “Families right around the country have been forced into a position whereby their loans have been sold off to vulture funds without any forewarning.
"We have an obligation to ensure that those who find themselves caught in the grip of vulture funds are afforded every opportunity to come to a reasonable negotiated settlement.
"However, the prospect of a quick sale is often more attractive than negotiating such a reasonable negotiated settlement. ICSA wants to send a clear message that the rights of homeowners and landowners must not be trampled upon.”
Online Editors