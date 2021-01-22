The rewetting of bogs won't damage adjoining farmland IFA President Tim Cullinan has said.

Speaking at an IFA Leinster meeting this week, Cullinan said IFA had met with Bord an Mona in recent weeks and received a "commitment that it (resetting) will not damage adjoining farmland."

According to Cullinan Bord na Mona explained there will be a drain running the perimeter of a bog that farmland will drain into.

He also said that a working group is to be established out of the meeting. "We got the offer of a working group. So we have work in progress at the moment and a number of our people will go on a working group with Bord na Mona to ensure, number one, this work will be carried out properly and won't affect farmers on the ground."

The impact of Bord na Mona’s ambitious peatlands restoration project has caused concern among farmers in recent months.

Bord na Móna is to start work on the rehabilitation of 80,000 acres of bogs that previously supplied peat for domestic use and electricity generation.

Bord na Móna has plans to rewet 80,000ac of peatland in the Midlands, which farmers have warned could trigger the spread of bovine TB.

In December a major €126m peatland restoration project was announced by Government and BnM to store/capture 100m tonnes of carbon; sustain 350 BnM jobs (formerly peat harvesting employees); and benefit air/water quality, native habitats and animals.

However, with bog remediation work to start immediately — which will involve raising water levels close to the bog’s surface to help restore peat-forming conditions — neighbouring landowners have voiced serious reservations.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Michael Guinan, a dairy and beef farmer from Rahan near Tullamore, Co Offaly, outlined the worries of farmers who work marginal lands around the bogs.

“While I agree the environment has to be protected, the farm has to be protected too — and farmers’ livelihoods.

“Farmers live on the edges of the bogs that will be rewetted and they depend on the drains to take water away from their land.

“Now we’re going to find — not by their own choice, but by force — that their land is going to be rewetted as part of the programme without any consideration given to their livelihoods.

“Further investigations are needed; they shouldn’t just go ahead without considering all consequences,” he said.

Online Editors