Revealed: New rules proposed under Ireland’s next nitrates regulations

A tighter slurry spreading season, maximum fertiliser rates, stricter requirements on manure storage and a ban on soiled water spreading during the closed period are among a raft of new measures proposed under the latest draft of Ireland’s next Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

The regulations, primarily a water protection tool, are being developed in the context of significantly greater environmental ambition at Government and EU level. It also comes as nitrate concentrations continue to rise in many Irish rivers (47pc), particularly in the south and south east of the country, where agriculture is more intensive.

Key issues considered by the Department to inform the review include: Cattle access to watercourses; phosphorus build up; record keeping; training (for farmers and advisers); LESS slurry spreading; nutrient management planning; slurry storage requirements including soiled water; liming; soils; grazing intensity / zero grazing; exports of livestock manures; large herds; and compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directive.

According to the Department’s draft plan, published yesterday, under slurry management it is proposed that:

From January 1, 2022, it shall be a requirement that all slurry must be applied by September 30 for 2022 for Zones A, B and C; and September 15 for 2023 and subsequent years for Zones A, B and C;

From January 1, 2023, farmers stocked >170 kg N/ha must demonstrate clear separation of slurry and clean water management in the farmyard;

From January 1, 2022, all newly constructed external slurry stores must be covered;

All existing external slurry stores should be covered as soon as practically possible, but no later than December 31, 2027.

Under soiled water storage and management it is proposed that:

Soiled water must be collected and kept separate to slurry on all holdings;

From Jan 1, 2022, to reduce the impact of nutrient losses in the riskiest period, the spreading of

soiled water will be prohibited between November 15 and January 15;

All holdings producing soiled water must have a minimum of 4 weeks’ storage in place by December 31, 2024.

The excretion rate of all livestock categories is also being reviewed as part of the revised regulations following the most recent increase in the annual livestock nitrogen excretion rate for the dairy cow (from 85kg/ha organic N to 89kg/ha organic N).

The EU Commission has also raised issues with Ireland’s approach of a single organic output figure and has requested that Ireland evaluates allocating an excretion factor to the dairy cow based on milk yield.

As such, the Department requested Teagasc to review this request and have undertaken preliminary analysis reviewing the organic output versus milk yield. In conclusion it found that, as milk yield increases, the organic output of the dairy cow also increases.

Following this examination, the Department has undertaken some preliminary analysis and provisionally estimate that if banded against annual milk yield, dairy cows would produce an organic output per cow as follows:

Band 1 : <4,500kg – 80kg organic N/ha;

: <4,500kg – 80kg organic N/ha; Band 2 : 4,501 and 6,500kg – 92kg organic N/ha;

: 4,501 and 6,500kg – 92kg organic N/ha; Band 3: >6,500kg – 106kg organic N/ha.

It is proposed to introduce these new excretion rates in a phased manner into the new Good Agricultural Practice Regulations, commencing on January 1, 2022.

Slurry dates

Furthermore, the period when the application of chemical fertilisers to land is prohibited will be extended. The regulations currently preclude the application of chemical fertilisers from September 15 to January 31, depending on location. It is proposed to extend these dates as follows:

In counties Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, the application of chemical fertilisers to land will be prohibited in the period from September 15 to January 31;

In counties Clare, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath, the application of chemical fertilisers to land will be prohibited in the period from September 15 to February 3;

In counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan, the application of chemical fertilisers to land will be prohibited in the period from September 15 to February 19.

Additional chemical fertiliser allowances for certain tillage crops will be reviewed. On the use of sewage / industrial sludge to agricultural land it is proposed that a comprehensive understanding of the movement of sludges and the application of sludges to agricultural land is required to ensure the existing controls are fit for purpose and to adequately address the risk from this ever-increasing nutrient source.

With regards to reducing any potential losses of nutrients post-harvest on tillage ground and building on current requirements to naturally regenerate a green cover within six weeks post-harvest, it is now proposed that shallow cultivation of harvested crops must be undertaken seven days post-harvest. It says additional requirements will be needed for late harvested crops (potatoes, forage maize and late harvested spring cereal crops). These will include the identification of critical sources areas for these crops and putting in place appropriate buffers to protect any intersecting water bodies.

From 2022, all soils in the indicative Teagasc/EPA layer for >20pc organic matter are required to be soil tested.

On short-term grazing, the document outlines that only land within 30km is allowed to be considered in stocking rate calculation. Currently for nitrates derogation farms, commonage and rough grazing are permitted for inclusion for 170kg N/ha allowance.

In order to protect these areas further and the whole farm nutrient planning process, it is proposed to reduce these below the 170kg N/ha threshold.

In order to meet the country’s ammonia and AgClimatise targets, it is also proposed that the further compulsory implementation of LESS for more farmers will be required – the compulsory usage of LESS will be introduced for all farmers operating above 100kg livestock N/ha from 2023 and for all pig farmers from 2023 onwards.

In addition, all organic manures applied to arable land must be by low emission or incorporated within 12 hours of application.

‘Overregulation’

Responding to the new nitrates regulations – which are now open to public consultation – the ICMSA said while some aspects are “unproblematic”, several are “unnecessarily harsh” and seem aimed at a particular groups of dairy, livestock and tillage farmers.

The association’s president, Pat McCormack, specifically criticised the ban on slurry spreading after September 15, the ban on spreading soil water between November 15 and January 15, the reduction in chemical N allowances and the proposed ‘banding’ of dairy cows in a way that, he says, will penalise farmers with high yielding dairy cows.

“These proposals have the potential to inflict substantial costs on farmers and will also mean that some farmers could be forced to de-stock, with the massively negative implications for farmer incomes and the rural economy that involves.

"These aspects will have to be reviewed and recognition given to the practical realities of farming,” he said.

While acknowledging that “we have to lower the presence of nitrates in watercourses”, the farm leader added “we have to keep the commercial dairy, livestock and tillage sectors going and, specifically, the commercial family farm”.

"Those aims are not incompatible; it is very possible to do both. But ICMSA would feel that that requires a balance of consideration and weight that is, we regret to say, not achieved in these regulations. These nitrates regulations miss that balance that they have to hit.

“Farmers already are addressing water quality issues and are committed to the solutions, but Government need to support them in this process.

“We all know that overregulation that doesn’t reflect the practicalities of farming just will not work. It’s equally clear that aspects of the new nitrate regulations are an example of exactly this overregulation and will prove ineffective in exactly the usual way.”

The current regulations expire at the end of 2021 and a new Nitrates Action programme must be published at the beginning of 2022 with the revised regulations to remain in place until 2025. The closing date for receipt of responses to the public consultation process is September 20, 2021.