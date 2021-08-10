Farming

Revealed: New rules proposed under Ireland’s next nitrates regulations

Farm leaders say new slurry dates, ban on soiled water and ‘banding’ of dairy cows will ‘negatively impact’ commercial holdings

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

A tighter slurry spreading season, maximum fertiliser rates, stricter requirements on manure storage and a ban on soiled water spreading during the closed period are among a raft of new measures proposed under the latest draft of Ireland’s next Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

The regulations, primarily a water protection tool, are being developed in the context of significantly greater environmental ambition at Government and EU level. It also comes as nitrate concentrations continue to rise in many Irish rivers (47pc), particularly in the south and south east of the country, where agriculture is more intensive. 

Key issues considered by the Department to inform the review include: Cattle access to watercourses; phosphorus build up; record keeping; training (for farmers and advisers); LESS slurry spreading; nutrient management planning; slurry storage requirements including soiled water; liming; soils; grazing intensity / zero grazing; exports of livestock manures; large herds; and compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directive.

