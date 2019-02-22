Revealed: Brexit fightback as EU bends rules to fund Irish farms and businesses

The EU has moved to relax stringent state aid rules as Britain threatens the dairy and beef sectors with trade war tariffs and a hard Border is imminent.

In an unprecedented development, the makers of Dubliner cheddar cheese will be the first company in Europe to benefit from approval to get state support to ride out the effects of Brexit, the Irish Independent has learned. It sets a precedent and will be watched closely across the EU.

The Cork-based Carbery Group is understood to have secured EU pre-approval to receive €6m from Enterprise Ireland as part of a larger €65m investment without being seen to breach state aid rules.