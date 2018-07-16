Renewed appeal for information following death of man in tractor accident

Mr Capper, who was 29, died after a tractor he was travelling in came of the Back Road in Drumbo on Friday July 6.

He was originally from the Annaghmore area and was a member of Battlehill Pipe Band.

Constable McNee said: “A man who was a passenger in a green John Deere tragically lost his life as a result of this incident. It is believed the tractor left the road shortly after 9.15 pm.