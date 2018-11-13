Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Reformed Fair Deal plan may still not be attractive enough for many farmers

Stock Image
Stock Image

Shane Phelan and Ciaran Moran

The Fair Deal scheme could still end up being ruled out as an option for nursing home care by many elderly farmers, despite the Government's bid to make it more attractive.

Agricultural solicitor and tax consultant Aisling Meehan warned proposed changes may not make much difference. She warned farmers will always be resistant to participating in any scheme where there is a risk land may have to be sold.

The comments came following revelations proposals to cap the contribution farmers and small business owners have to make under the scheme have been delayed to iron out legal issues.

Ms Meehan said while the proposals were welcome, typically a farmer doesn't want to risk 1pc of their farm, never mind the proportion that may have to be sold off under the Fair Deal scheme.

The scheme provides financial help for people who need long-term nursing care, with those taking part making a contribution, while the State pays the balance.

An assessment of a person's income and assets is done to decide what someone should pay. There are two elements to the contribution - 80pc of a person's income, typically a pension, and 7.5pc of the value of their assets per annum.

A person's principle residence is counted as an asset, but only for three years.

But there is no three-year cap at present for farms or family businesses and, in theory, someone who stays in nursing home care for a decade could end up owing 75pc of their farm or business to the State.

The Government is now planning to apply the three-year, or 22.5pc, cap to farms and family businesses if they continue to be operated by a close relative.

But Ms Meehan said she was unsure if the changes would make much difference as many farmers are transferring land while they are alive, rather than leaving it in a will.

"They want to have it transferred over before the child or nephew or niece is 35 to save on stamp duty. The biggest driver of farm transfers is the fear of a risk of a farm being taken into account in the Fair Deal scheme," she said.

Meanwhile, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack welcomed a commitment that the proposed cap will apply retrospectively. He said this was important for farm families affected by the current rules of the scheme.

The scheme change should be retrospective to all current participants in the interest of fairness, he said.

"In addition, we would think it is important that the legislation is passed as soon as possible to remove any uncertainty for people impacted by this change and to ensure that family farms can pass from one generation to the next in a financial stable and viable manner," he said.

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Mountrath Mart, Co. Laois ©Kevin Byrne Photography

Alarm as factories cut cow prices by €80/hd
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price but warns of dairy downturn
Tony Martin was subject to international media attention after he killed a burglar on his farm in 1999 ( PA )

UK farmer who shot teenage burglar dead in 1999 says he has no regrets and...
Stock photo

The lands 'are my whole life and my family’s' - Judge directs jailing of...
Dairy cows in lush pasture with blue ocean in background

IFA claims co-ops have failed to pass back the full value of the Ornua PPI to...
Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Minister for Finance blames EU rules for €70k cap on agri-tax benefits
Louise Crowley of Limerick was crowned the 54th Annual Clarke Machinery Group Queen of the Land 2018 on Sunday night last.

Dairy farmer Louise takes Queen of the Land crown