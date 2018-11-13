The Fair Deal scheme could still end up being ruled out as an option for nursing home care by many elderly farmers, despite the Government's bid to make it more attractive.

Reformed Fair Deal plan may still not be attractive enough for many farmers

Agricultural solicitor and tax consultant Aisling Meehan warned proposed changes may not make much difference. She warned farmers will always be resistant to participating in any scheme where there is a risk land may have to be sold.

The comments came following revelations proposals to cap the contribution farmers and small business owners have to make under the scheme have been delayed to iron out legal issues. Ms Meehan said while the proposals were welcome, typically a farmer doesn't want to risk 1pc of their farm, never mind the proportion that may have to be sold off under the Fair Deal scheme.

The scheme provides financial help for people who need long-term nursing care, with those taking part making a contribution, while the State pays the balance. An assessment of a person's income and assets is done to decide what someone should pay. There are two elements to the contribution - 80pc of a person's income, typically a pension, and 7.5pc of the value of their assets per annum.