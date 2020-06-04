Red seaweed used in animal feed 'could cut methane emissions from cattle here by 60pc'

Benefit: The red seaweed species asparagopsis armata is being tested as an additive for animal feed here with a view to reducing methane output.

Scientists in west Cork have reported significant results in the use of a type of red seaweed to reduce methane emissions in cattle.

Cuts of between 40pc and 98pc in emissions have already been achieved in trials in the US, Australia and New Zealand, Bantry Marine Research Station has said.

The research station, which is now owned by veterinary pharmaceuticals company Bimeda, has been testing the effectiveness of red seaweed species asparagopsis armata in animal feed here.

Ireland has a long history of hand-harvesting a small number of almost 600 types of seaweed growing along the 7,800km Irish coastline. And now seaweed's many health benefits are fuelling a multi-billion-dollar global industry.

A Canadian farmer's observation that dairy cattle feeding near shorelines seemed healthier and produced more milk led to widespread use of seaweeds in animal feed.

However, the discovery that a particular red seaweed could have a positive impact on ruminant animals' digestion was made by Canadian scientist Dr Rob Kinley three years ago.

His research in Canada, and latterly in Australia, showed that asparagopsis taxiformis could reduce methane emissions by up to 98pc if added in small quantities, as hydrogen, rather than methane, was produced.

It was estimated that if just 10pc of global farmers used it as a feed additive, it would have the climate change equivalent of removing 50 million cars from roads.

Dr Kinley, who undertook his research with the Australian Common Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, has since visited Ireland and has been collaborating with the Bantry Marine Research Station.

Asparagopsis taxiformis is endemic to the southern hemisphere, but is similar to another red seaweed, asparagopsis armata, which was discovered in Irish waters about 60 years ago.

It was cultivated in the late 1990s in Ard Bay, Co Galway, by research company Taighde Mara Teo.

General manager of the research station David O'Neill points out that the red seaweed would have to be farmed here to meet sufficient quantities.

It can be farmed on land as well as in the sea.

He estimates feeding animals here with the additive could reduce their emissions by up to 60pc.

The marine research company is co-operating with Údarás na Gaeltachta and Teagasc, and hopes to raise funds for more animal trials.

Údarás na Gaeltachta director of enterprise Dr Mark White said there could be a benefit for both farmers and climate change targets if the work on the red seaweed additive proves fruitful.

