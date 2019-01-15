'Reckless in the extreme': Taoiseach comments on meat eating slammed by farmers

Comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar regarding consuming less meat to mitigate climate change has been described as “reckless in the extreme”.

That's according to Irish Cattle and Sheep Association president Patrick Kent who said Mr Varadkar would be better served putting his efforts in preventing vast quantities of inferior meat products entering the EU from the other side of the world.”

Mr Kent called upon Mr Varadkar to clarify that he wasn’t suggesting that people should eat less sustainably produced Irish beef and lamb. “As one of the most important beef exporters in the northern hemisphere, it is very unfortunate indeed that our Taoiseach should be calling into question the sustainability of Irish beef production.”

“In 2018 agri-food sector exports amounted to €13.6bn with the value of meat and livestock exports comprising €3.97bn of that total. Surely the onus is on Mr Varadkar to protect such a vital industry; his cavalier comments however will do nothing but undermine it.” The president of the IFA, Joe Healy has said the comments are "disappointing" and his organisation will be seeking clarification from Mr Varadkar on the matter and he defended Irish farmers' record on cutting emissions.