‘Rambo’ ram: Male sheep fathers sextuplets, six triplets and 30 twin lambs

A ‘super’ ram who fathered rare sextuplets has also produced six sets of triplets and 30 sets of twin lambs so far this year.

The Blue Texel ram has left the Teahan family in Longwood, Co Meath, bewildered as he only produced single lambs in the first year he came to the farm in 2019.

So far this year, the ram has been responsible for the rare sextuplets as well as six sets of triplets and thirty sets of twins – with more ewes due to lamb in the coming weeks. "I don't know what happened to him this year at all," said Timmy Teahan, who helps farm with his parents Gerry and Brigid.

"We got him in 2019 but he only produced single lambs in 2020. But this year is a different story. I don't think anyone has heard of sextuplet lambs around here in many years.

"But as well as the sextuplets, we have six sets of triplets and about 30 sets of twins. We have about 16 more ewes to lamb in the coming weeks and we don't really bother scanning them so there may be more surprises ahead.

"The last ram we had was called Curtis so I suppose maybe we should name this one too as we will definitely be holding onto him now for a few more years.

"I think Rambo might suit him," said the 15-year-old who helped deliver the sextuplets in between homeschooling lessons.

Unfortunately, one of the sextuplets has died since they were born three weeks ago, but the remaining five are thriving, two of which have been adopted onto other sheep for food and one is being fed on a bottle.

Irish Independent