Rainfall levels above normal, with more cold, wet weather on the way
Rainfall levels are above normal for the past two weeks, the latest figures from Met Eireann, with more cold and wet weather expected in the coming days.
Tomorrow Tuesday will be dry but mostly cloudy in many central and eastern areas. However, outbreaks of rain will spread in from the Atlantic across Munster and Connacht during the morning and afternoon, with some heavy bursts in places, Met Eireann is forecasting.
It says the rain will transfer eastwards over the rest of the country in the evening, with a clearance following into the west. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees.
By Wednesday rain and drizzle will linger across parts of east Leinster and east Ulster on Wednesday but largely dry elsewhere with a few bright intervals breaking through the cloud. However, another band of rain will reach the southwest coast by evening.
Highest temperatures will be 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds. The rain along the southwest will make slow progress eastwards overnight with a few heavy bursts particularly in the southwest.
Later in the week, the weather is to turn cold, with parts of the country turning wintry on Saturday.
The last part of Nov and beginning of Dec have been wet and this is reflected in the rainfall figures. Totals for the past two weeks are above normal almost everywhere, and over twice average values across the southern half of the country.
Met Eireann forecasts that the southwest of Ireland will again be the wettest part of Ireland with rainfall amounts close to 100mm expected.
Online Editors