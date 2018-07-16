Farmers hailed long-overdue rainfall across Ireland as the heatwave ended but Irish Water warned that at least four weeks rainfall is now required to replenish streams, rivers, lake and reservoirs.

Rainfall at last - but we need four more weeks of it

"At Dublin Airport, May and June were the two driest months in almost 168 years, with just 23.9mm of rainfall being recorded." Ireland came within just 1C two weeks ago of recording the highest temperature in history.

"In June the Phoenix Park recorded its driest month in 160 years, with just 3.8mm of rain for the entire month," he explained.

Dr Conor Murphy of Maynooth University, an expert in hydrology, pointed out that the level of rainfall in June was the lowest in almost 160 years.

But there will be no cut-off in supplies. The new measures is in combination with a hosepipe ban in Dublin and across Ireland which will remain in place until early August.

However, no restrictions are currently planned for daytime hours. Under the new controls, water pressure will be reduced in 34 areas across the greater Dublin region - in essence dropping water flow to a trickle overnight.

A total of 34 areas around Dublin will have water pressure reduced between 10pm on 5am from today (Monday) in a desperate bid to preserve water supplies.

A Status Yellow drought warning will remain in place across Ireland until Wednesday - Irish Water said that, despite the rainfall, further water supply restrictions will come into force this week to protect vital water sources.

"Recent research has shown that even if global temperature rise is limited to 2C above pre-industrial levels, Ireland will likely experience more frequent droughts." "Increases in temperature and evaporation along with drier summers are behind the findings."

While parts of Ireland yesterday got the first decent rainfall since June 21, other areas didn't see much rainfall - and the medium-long range weather predictions are that Ireland won't see the required levels of rainfall over the next seven to 10 days.

One forecast indicated that Ireland could see another warm of warm, dry weather from next weekend. Irish Water said that even if Ireland gets two full weeks of decent rainfall, the majority of the water will simply be soaked up by the parched ground.

"What we need is two to four weeks rainfall and to get the soil/moisture deficit to over 10ml to get water levels to begin to rise in rivers, lakes and reservoirs," Irish Water's Kate Gannon said. The areas of Dublin which will now see reduced overnight water pressure include the city centre, Phibsboro, Smithfield, Drumcondra, Cabra, Whitehall, Finglas, Beaumont, Marino, East Wall, Inchicore, Crumlin, Ballyfermot, Kimmage, Walkinstown, Chapelizod, Ranelagh, Rathgar, Ballsbridge, Donnybrook, Sandymount, Ringsend, Clondalkin, Lucan, Tallaght, Templeogue, Ballyboden, Rathfarnham, Dalkey, Killiney, Ballybrack, Shankill, Cabinteely and Bray.

Irish Water stressed that the decision to introduce the controls was not taken lightly. They also urged any customer who is being adversely affected by the new measures to contact the Irish Water Customer Care line on 1850 278 278. Some areas, particularly those at the end of supply networks, may experience more problems than other areas with water pressures.

Ireland is now in the middle of the most serious drought since 1976 - but with indications it could be the worst drought since the 1880s. Experts pointed out that Ireland didn't return to normal hydrology conditions after the 1976 drought until mid 1977. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government was monitoring the drought and water supply situation "very closely."

He vowed that the Government "will not be found wanting" if the agri-food sector requires intervention support because of any extended drought. Brollies at the ready – showers are likely to be with us for next seven days Huge sales of sun cream may this week be eclipsed by umbrella sales as the rain is forecast to remain for this week. According to Met Éireann, temperatures will take a dip from today with cloudier and regular showers forecast for the next seven days.

Mercury levels are expected to hit 16C to 20C and be warmest in eastern and southern parts of the country. However, Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh told the Irish Independent that while most of Ireland would experience showers, drought conditions would remain in place for the foreseeable future. “Although there’s been rainfall yesterday, with some heavy bursts, it won’t be nearly enough to alleviate the very high soil deficits that we still have. At this stage we’d need a significant amount of rain and even if that occurred all at once it still wouldn’t be enough.

“It would need to happen over a much longer period of time for us to see an end to this drought,” Ms Walsh said. Looking ahead, she said a complex frontal zone crossing the country from Iceland had produced both a warm and cold front. Fresher

“Monday and Tuesday will be a lot fresher, with some scattered showers and bright spells. We’ll see similar conditions continue into Wednesday, but on Thursday there could be heavier showers in some parts of the country. “There will be highs of 16C to 20C,” she said. The latest indications for Friday suggest brighter, fresher weather with sunny spells as well as scattered showers.

There is some uncertainty for the weekend, but indications suggest it will be dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will be in the low-20s. But as people enjoyed the fine weather last week, it was a busy time for one lifeboat crew. Dún Laoghaire RNLI responded to a 26ft motor yacht with one man onboard when the vessel became stranded a kilometre off Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 1.13pm on Friday following a report from the Irish Coast Guard. The lifeboat crew successfully towed the motor yacht back safely to harbour.

Online Editors