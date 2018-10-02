Radical TB plan could restrict reactor herds

Herds which have had a bovine TB (bTB) breakdown could be prevented from trading with farms that have no recent history of the disease, under a raft of radical options being considered by the TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum.

Other proposals under review include the categorisation of all cattle herds in the country according to their risk of suffering a bTB outbreak, and categorising geographic areas according to the same criteria.

A draft document, seen by the Farming Independent, which is due to be discussed by the stakeholder forum next week states that 97pc of cattle herds are designated as bTB-free. "It is critically important that these herds are protected from the spread of bTB and supported in maintaining their bTB-free status," the document states.

Justifying the need for radical action to protect the country's 'clean' herds, the document argues that there is "a strong body of evidence" showing that herds with a history of bTB are at a "far higher risk of future breakdown" than similar herds without such a history. The options proposed for limiting the spread of the disease include: