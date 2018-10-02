Radical TB plan could restrict reactor herds
Proposals would prevent herds with history of bovine TB trading with disease-free farms
Herds which have had a bovine TB (bTB) breakdown could be prevented from trading with farms that have no recent history of the disease, under a raft of radical options being considered by the TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum.
Other proposals under review include the categorisation of all cattle herds in the country according to their risk of suffering a bTB outbreak, and categorising geographic areas according to the same criteria.
A draft document, seen by the Farming Independent, which is due to be discussed by the stakeholder forum next week states that 97pc of cattle herds are designated as bTB-free.
"It is critically important that these herds are protected from the spread of bTB and supported in maintaining their bTB-free status," the document states.
Justifying the need for radical action to protect the country's 'clean' herds, the document argues that there is "a strong body of evidence" showing that herds with a history of bTB are at a "far higher risk of future breakdown" than similar herds without such a history.
The options proposed for limiting the spread of the disease include:
Applying extended restrictions to herds which have had bTB recently to prevent them trading with herds with no recent history of bTB;
Assigning bTB risk categories to all herds ranging from low to high- and then restricting trading to herds of the same status, or lower status when selling cattle, or higher status when buying stock;
Assigning geographically-based risk categories to areas ranging from low to high and restricting the sale of cattle from areas with a high risk of bTB to districts of low risk;
Enabling those purchasing cattle to know the level of risk attributable to stock, so that purchasers can lessen the likelihood of buying bTB-infected cattle.
In terms of bTB eradication, the forum paper proposes a "programme of escalating measures" to eliminate infection in specific herds.
It also suggests establishing area-based plans to eliminate the disease from particular districts.
While the trading restrictions outlined in the document are merely proposals for discussion at this stage, they are likely to provoke serious opposition from the farm organisations and the marts.
As well as being difficult to regulate, such an approach would cause severe disruption in terms of farm-to-farm trading and mart sales.
In addition, the categorisation of herds and areas in terms of bTB-risk would have obvious implications for the value of cattle from particular farms and given districts.
The farm organisations will also be reluctant to support further restrictions on farms which suffer a bTB breakdown, without improved compensation and support payments being agreed and put in place for affected herd owners.
The TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum, which includes representatives from the across the agri-sector, was established earlier this year with a view to finalising a strategy to eradicate the disease by 2030.
While the incidence of bTB remains relatively low in the cattle herd, efforts to totally eradicate the disease have failed despite a national testing programme being in place for the last 60 years.
Localised breakdowns continue to cause serious disruption and losses. A major bTB outbreak in Monaghan this year resulted in 6.13pc of all herds in the county testing positive for the disease.
The breakdown rate in Monaghan is now more than double the national average, while the reactors per 1,000 tests stands at 5.12, which is almost three times the national average.
Indo Farming
