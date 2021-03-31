Quads joy twenty years after foot-and-mouth

Twenty years after losing their flock during the foot-and-mouth outbreak in north Louth, the Goss family are celebrating the birth of lamb quadruplets last week.

The four spotted bundles of cuteness were born to a Blue Face Leicester ewe which Gerard Goss had bought last year and are the first set of four lambs to be born since the Foot and Mouth outbreak.

The arrival of the quadruplets was greeted with great excitement, especially by Cillian (5) and Rian (3) who are set to be the third generation of the family to be farmers and are already showing great interest in sheep.

Gerard, who has taken over the running of the family farm at Bellurgan since his father Packie retired, remembers the heartbreak which the foot-and-mouth outbreak brought to sheep farmers on the peninsula as their flocks were culled.

'If anything like many other of the farmers in Cooley losing our sheep made us more passionate about sheep,' says Gerard.

'We have restocked to the same levels pre foot and mouth. We farm predominantly Blackface Mountain sheep, the same as my father's flock was before the cull. The main difference being that we cross the Blackface ewe with a Blue Face Leicester ram to produce a mule lamb. The mule ewe is one of the best breeding ewes available and there is always a strong demand for them which is good news for us as last year we topped the sale with our mule hoggets.

Their main market is the annual breeding sale held in Carlingford by the Cooley sheep Breeders Association on the first Saturday of September. The Cooley Sheep breeders was set up after the foot and mouth by a group of local sheep farmers who were keen to market their quality breeding stock.

The Sale has gone from strength to strength and is now one of the top breeding sales in the country. Last year's sale, which included on-line biding, saw 2,500 sheep sold to every corner of the country.

