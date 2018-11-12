Q&A: Key changes to scheme for family businesses and farms now facing lengthy delays

What is Fair Deal ? Fair Deal is the shorthand for the 'The Nursing Homes Support Scheme', which provides financial help for people who need long-term nursing home care.

It is operated by the HSE. The scheme covers private, voluntary and public nursing homes. What sort of financial help does it provide? An assessment of all your income and assets is carried out in order to work out what your contribution to your care will be.

There are two elements to your contribution. You will pay 80pc of your income (eg, a pension) and 7.5pc of the value of your assets every year towards your care. Is the family home included in my assets under Fair Deal? A person's principle residence will be counted as an asset, but only for the first three years. This is known as the 22.5pc, or 'three-year' cap.