Q&A: Farmer questions answered on Bord na Móna bog rewetting plans

Farmland flooding, boundary drain maintenance and potential for compensation are among the issues addressed

Clara bog adjoins farmland in Doorey, Co. Offaly. Photo: Alf Harvey. Expand

Clara bog adjoins farmland in Doorey, Co. Offaly. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Claire Mc Cormack

As work on Bord na Móna’s €121m state-funded peatlands restoration project is set to begin this spring, the Farming Independent speaks to ecology team lead Mark McCorry and project manager Doreen King about key concerns raised by farmers.

From bog locations and consultation, to farmland flooding fears, boundary drain maintenance, land assessment and the possibility of compensation, Bord na Móna responds to outstanding queries that have emerged in recent weeks.

Furthermore, the two experts also offer insights on the value of carbon – worth an estimated €30/t – and indicate how this rewetting project may be rolled out on other bogs, beyond BNM’s landbank, over the coming years.

Q1. Is there a list/map of all the Bord na Móna bogs that have been identified for rewetting under the peatland restoration project?

