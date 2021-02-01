Q&A: Farmer questions answered on Bord na Móna bog rewetting plans

As work on Bord na Móna’s €121m state-funded peatlands restoration project is set to begin this spring, the Farming Independent speaks to ecology team lead Mark McCorry and project manager Doreen King about key concerns raised by farmers.

From bog locations and consultation, to farmland flooding fears, boundary drain maintenance, land assessment and the possibility of compensation, Bord na Móna responds to outstanding queries that have emerged in recent weeks.

Furthermore, the two experts also offer insights on the value of carbon – worth an estimated €30/t – and indicate how this rewetting project may be rolled out on other bogs, beyond BNM’s landbank, over the coming years.



Q1. Is there a list/map of all the Bord na Móna bogs that have been identified for rewetting under the peatland restoration project?

Mr McCorry said: “Right now the overall list of bogs is on the Government website. We are developing a website which is expected to be online within two weeks. All of the rehabilitation plans that we are going to carry out in the first year will be available on that website. There will also be a list of locations, so farmers will be able to click on the location and see where the bog is. Currently, we have 14 plans available for consultation and our expectation is that, within the next week, we will be finalising those last few plans. We will have 19 bogs ready in Kildare, Offaly, Galway and Longford for project commencement this April.”

Q2. What are Bord na Móna’s plans to engage with farmers on issues regarding farmlands adjoining bogs identified for rewetting?

Mr McCorry said: “We had plans to go door-to-door with communities, but with Covid-19 and level five restrictions that has fallen by the wayside. We’re having to do other ways of consultation. We have sent out the plans, put ads into local newspapers, set up an email address and we have a community liaison officer who will follow up on all calls on a one-to-one basis if there are specific queries in relation to neighbouring issues.

“We realise BNM bogs are not in a bubble, they are located in a landscape and we do have neighbours. We must be very mindful of not having impacts on our neighbours in relation to raising water levels in terms of unintended impacts and potentially flooding farmland or adjacent turbary. The engagement process has started and will be extended for several more weeks. However, this is only the start of the process, we will continually be consulting with people on this.”

Q3. Farmers are very concerned about potential land flooding issues when BNM turns off its pumps and blocks its drains. What is BNM’s response to this?

Mr McCorry said: “We’re very conscious in relation to when we actually plan our rehabilitation. If we’re dropping drains, we have to very much consider the upstream impacts. That means we have to avoid blocking drains where, for example, the water comes into a bog – in that case, we’ll be leaving those drains. In general, we will leave all the boundary drains open because we realise we can’t be blocking boundary drains and affecting water levels on adjacent lands.

“To help plan this and monitor this we’re very much looking at the hydrology of these bogs. Hydrological consultants RPS Engineers are helping us; they are looking at drainage management and coming up with solutions where there are potential issues and pinch points. But, in our experience so far, we haven’t had significant issues when we’ve done this before. What we want to do is rewet our bogs, so our focus is the internal drains and the field drains within the bog – blocking those drains and trying to raise the water within the bog. The water will still flow to the current emission points, flow to the boundary drains and get away almost as normal within the current landscape.”

Q4. Farmers want an independent land assessment to be carried out prior to the commencement of the rewetting project this April. Will BNM facilitate this?

Mr McCorry said: “The work that RPS Consulting Engineers is doing for us is an impact assessment of sorts. We’re calling it ‘a drainage assessment’ and it’s looking at what we’re planning to do in the context of the surrounding lands and drainage of the neighbouring land – that is an independent assessment and it will very much inform our rehabilitation plans. Currently, our rehabilitation plans are draft plans, we have to consider all the comments and consultation that comes into us in terms of finalising what we have to do.”

Q5. Will the boundary drains between the identified bogs and adjoining farmland be maintained by BNM now and into the future?

Mr McCorry said: “That’s a difficult question to answer. At the moment, BNM is going to look after its land bank; it is responsible for land security and is committed to looking after that land bank. It’s hard to see 10 years ahead, but we realise there will have to be ongoing maintenance of some of these drains.

“We also have to be very careful that the whole regulatory system can change and, in the past, where BNM may have cleaned drains outside its boundary it can’t do that anymore, so all we can do is maintain the drains on our own lands."

Q6. Will BNM put in writing its intention to maintain the boundary drains between the bogs and farmland?

Mr McCorry said: “That would be for the company to decide into the future. It is very hard to know in the longer term – 10, 20, 30 years – what the management regime will be. But for any of the actions that we take now, we will be thinking long term in trying to prevent future issues.

"Generally, with the work that we are doing we would really like to be able to almost walk away from it, in that the bog is rewetted and we do that in a certain way that we aren’t leaving any issues behind in relation to the need for maintenance and so on.

“This project will provide a lot of benefits in terms of eco-system services, to reduction in carbon emissions and it will hopefully enhance the landscape of local communities. These bogs will be natural habitats providing a lot of biodiversity so this work will enable a lot of additional and potential amenity provision. In the future, walkways will be developed across these bogs and all this means there will be a need for future management. If there are greenways there will have to be boundary management, maintenance and security and for some of our bogs we will be looking to create commercial activity. BNM has a responsibility to maintain and manage the lands.”

Q7. Will farmers be financially compensated if their holding is negatively impacted by the rewetting project now and into the future?

Ms King said: “We’re doing a hydrological assessment and the intention is we will avoid impact on adjoining land. If we envisage that there could be an impact, we will try to mitigate that to avoid impact by putting in a hydraulic break, boundary drain or amending the rehabilitation design slightly rather than going the route of compensation.”

Q8. Bord na Móna managing director Tom Donnellan has stated that 350 “long-term” jobs will be created under the peatlands rehabilitation project. How long term are these jobs considering that it’s a four-year scheme?

Mr McCorry said: “The scheme is funded for four years and obviously we have only identified a footprint of 33,000ac. But once we do that, there is definitely more BNM bogs to do. So our expectation is that, with potential additional funding, this will be rolled on and we will very much be looking to develop our skills and services.

"BNM has a very small area of peatland in total in comparison to all of the peatland in Ireland, so what we do here, and what we learn, is going to be very important in relation to rolling this out across the country.

“Again, coming back to the key point of climate action, this is an ‘easy win’ in terms of rewetting peatlands. If we can rewet more peatlands in Ireland, it is going to help in relation to climate action. The only thing we can say now is that we will definitely be looking at more opportunities to continue this work.”

Q9. Will the peatlands rewetting project reduce Ireland’s national greenhouse gas emissions?

Mr McCorry said: “It will definitely contribute to potentially reducing the national targets. Ireland has recently committed to reporting its carbon emissions from ‘Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry’ (LULUCF) and any reduction in carbon emissions will be captured in this sector and reported on by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). So, if we can contribute to ‘Land Use’ carbon reduction that’s going to contribute overall and it may mean there will be more flexibility in all the sectors.

“The key point here is that this isn’t going to be the only solution in relation to rewetting of peatlands. Unfortunately, with the climate emergency, all sectors must contribute – this isn’t going to be the only answer. But it will definitely be one solution and other solutions will be insulating our houses, forestry, more efficient farming and transport."

Q10. How much will the carbon stored in the rewetted bogs be worth per tonne?

Mr McCorry said: “Carbon is worth €30/t and this likely to increase. There is a potential opportunity there but, at the moment, we don’t really have a mechanism where we can trade this carbon. The first action is to carry out the rewetting, the second action would be to verify the reduction in carbon from the rewetting.

“This verification can be quite expensive to measure – especially on a small scale on a small bog. We probably won’t be measuring carbon on every single bog, it will be a verification and monitoring system where we look for indicators. We will build a set of indicators, for example, if we see certain plants developing on bogs we can then say ‘well that bog was rewetting and now it has an emission reduction of x percent’.”

Q11. Will BNM trade the stored carbon and how will carbon storage levels be measured?

Mr McCorry said: “Other countries have led the way here and we have the ‘peatland code’ in the UK. They are trying to develop a mechanism where land owners can rewet their bogs and realise the benefits by selling the carbon benefits or the carbon reductions.

“In the UK some major corporations are investing money with landowners – so when land owners rewet the bogs, corporations get the benefits of the carbon reductions in relation to their corporate social responsibility (CSR) or their low carbon emissions trading.

"Some big corporations interested in this are water utility companies because they realise it can be very important to try to prevent carbon coming into their treatment plants – it makes better sense to have cleaner water coming in and one way to improve water quality is to rewet bogs.

“In terms of actually measuring the carbon, it’s quite scientific. You need specialised equipment to measure ‘carbon fluxes’, it’s not just the carbon that comes out of the ground, you also have to consider measuring the carbon coming out of the vegetation too. Those measures have to be carried out over a couple of years to take account of seasonality.

“You can do it at different scales – one scale is called ‘the chamber scale’ on a footprint of maybe a meter squared. In this scenario, a chamber is put over the vegetation to measure the gas exchanges. Then you can scale up to measure changes in ‘carbon fluxes’ on a landscape scale over a much bigger footprint of several hundred meters and that would measure different habitats. It would need to be carried out on several different bogs because the environmental conditions are different.”

Q12. How much carbon do BNM bogs currently emit and what is BNM’s emissions reduction target for the end of the four-year scheme?

Mr McCorry said: “There has been a fair bit of research on this over the last 10 to 20 years, we have a good idea of how much carbon our bogs emit in different conditions. It can be hard to put numbers on it, but we modelled it looking at residual peat and what carbon could be saved by developing new habitats – so reducing carbon emissions by literally going from ‘brown’ to ‘green’ in relation to getting vegetation back on the bogs in a wet condition.

“A key point is we know that with a lot of our cutaway bogs, we can’t restore them in the short term. We can’t restore that carbon sequestration because the bog environment has changed so much where the majority of the peat has been removed. So the best outcome there is, we know they are ‘a significant carbon source’ and when we rewet them we make them ‘a reduced carbon source’.

“So, while they were raised bog, now they will develop a suite of other habitats – like bog woodland and wetlands – because the environmental conditions will have changed.

“If we can change the condition from ‘dry’ to ‘wet’ we immediately reduce carbon emissions. The ballpark figures for carbon emissions on dry, drained, peatlands is that they emit six to eight tonnes per hectare per year – we could reduce that down by 25pc or 50pc as soon as we get that peat wet.”