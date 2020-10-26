Q&A: Everything you need to know about how marts are operating under Level 5 restrictions

New normal: restrictions in operation at Mohill Mart Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Level 5 restrictive measures would apply as of midnight, Wednesday, October 21.

As part of the restrictive measures, the Department of Agriculture has directed that livestock marts must adjust their operations and sales rings must remain closed, with marts to facilitate online sales.

These measures are largely similar to those put in place in April and May.

We detail what that means for farmers looking to buy and sell animals.

I want to sell cattle this week, what do I do?

Marts are now more like an auction by appointment whereby all sellers and buyers must give advance notice of their intention to attend the centre.

They must put a drop-and-go policy in place for sellers.

This means farmers or their representatives may deliver livestock to the mart by appointment and must then depart from the mart premises.

What happens after I drop off my cattle?

Where feasible, farmers or their representatives should remain in their vehicle while on the mart premises, and mart staff should unload and load livestock and take passports.

Social distancing of two metres is obligatory at all times and there is to be no waiting or hanging around on the premises.

Most marts are operating sales subject to seller approval: when your animals are sold the mart will contact you to ensure you are happy with the price.

If you are then the sale will be processed.

If you’re not happy with the price the sale won’t go ahead and you will have to return to collect your animals.

I want to buy cattle, can I go to the mart to view them?

Marts must arrange that individual appointment times are allocated to buyers to view or collect livestock. Buyers should attend the mart on their own, without accompaniment.

The time allotted for viewing is up to the mart manager to decide.

When the viewing time is up, all potential buyers must leave the mart premises and bid remotely on line.

Can I only buy online?

Most marts are operating online sales only. This means you must download the app the mart is operating in their sales ring and set up an account to buy animals.

Then you can bid on animals online. Any mart not online can use a tendering system as was in place last March.

Sales cannot start if buyers are on the premises.

Online Editors