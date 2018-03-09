Avian influenza subtype H5N6 has been confirmed in a wild bird (common buzzard) in County Tipperary.

Public advised not to touch dead or sick birds as bird flu confirmed in common buzzard

This is the second positive wild bird finding in Ireland this year.

The first positive finding was detected on February 5 in a white tailed sea eagle found also in County Tipperary. The Department of Agriculture said the common buzzard was found dead outside Terryglass, Co. Tipperary, on land adjacent Lough Derg.

The Department of Agriculture has said the situation in Ireland and other EU countries in regard to Avian influenza is being kept under constant review. No additional control measures will be introduced at this point.