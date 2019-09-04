Protestors agree to allow Chinese audit of Kepak's Athlegue plant

Farming Independent Team

A second attempt is to be made this morning for a Chinese Audit team to carry out an inspection of Kepak's meat processing facility in Athlegue Co Roscommon.

It comes after protests by farmers saw a previous inspection by the team called off.

In a statement, Kepak said management met with a mediator this morning in an effort to ensure that Kepak Athleague could be audited and that livestock would be available to facilitate this audit.

It said during this mediation it was clarified by Kepak that while all cattle were prevented from entering the site on Monday morning, the Chinese Audit team were not prevented from doing so contrary to some reports.

As a result of this mediation, the Chinese Audit will proceed as 150 cattle and 1,000 sheep sourced from local farmers will now be presented for processing on Wednesday morning.

Kepak said protestors have agreed that they will ensure the safe entry to the site – of both the livestock and the Chinese Audit team which will allow the audit to take place.

