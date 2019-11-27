Protesting farmers threaten 'no food or drink in Dublin' for Christmas if demands aren't met after meeting with Minister

The protesters called on farmers throughout the country to park their tractors near Leinster House and the Shelbourne Hotel in a bid to put pressure on the minister.

About 100 farmers and their tractors slept overnight in their tractors outside St Stephens Green.

Shortly after 8.30am this morning, the minister met a small number of delegates in the foyer of the department. The details of the conversation have yet to be disclosed.

Farming delegates meet Agriculture Minister Michael Creed in the Department of Agriculture (Photo: Gerry Mooney)

They are demanding for injunctions that were placed on farmers to be removed and for beef talks to be resumed.

"If the taskforce is not up and running before December 15 we will be back here and there will be no food or drink in this capital city for Christmas," spokesperson for the delegates Jolene Smith said following the meeting with Minister Creed.

The Individual Farmers’ protest in Merrion Square. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Minister Michael Creed meets with delegates Photo: Gerry Mooney Beef farmers Michael Mulligan, Pat Cosgrove, Eddie Heslin and Kevin Brady all from Ballyjamesduff Cavan protesting on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys Farmers taking part in the protest on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys Danny Healy-Rae at the beef farmers protest on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys 26th November 2019 Mattie McGrath TD speaking to farmers during a protest orgnaised by the Individual Farmers of Ireland on Stephens Green, Dublin over better prices for farm produce & farming standards in rural Ireland. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Farmer John Dallon said Minister Creed is "aware they will be back on December 15."

They called on all farm organisations to come together to ensure reintroduction of beef taskforce.

However some farmers want to remain at the protest and are demanding an apology from Minister Creed.

Gardaí have warned commuters about road closures in the capital this morning. Last night, St Stephen's Green North was closed with tractors blocking from the top of Hume Street to the top of Kildare Street.

According to AA Roadwatch this morning, the affected areas include St Stephen’s Green. Stephen’s Green East and North are closed along with Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

Earlsfort Terrace is closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can currently use St Stephen’s Green South to go from Leeson Street inbound to Cuffe Street.

The Kevin Street/Cuffe Street stretch is closed to traffic heading towards Stephen’s Green.

Elsewhere, Merrion Square South and East, and Merrion St Upper are also closed.

There has been no impact on the M50 as of yet.

Diversions are in place to facilitate traffic but there are delays in the area.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Kevin Street, Cuffe Street, Kildare Street, Merrion Square South, Dawson Street, Merrion Row" were closed until further notice.

Around a dozen cars belonging to TDs and Senators were unable to leave Leinster House last night.

According to a source present, among those unable to leave were Fine Gael's Tony McLoughlin, John O'Mahony, Bernard Durkan and Martin Conway; Fianna Fáil's Jackie Cahill and Eamon Scanlon; Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris; and former justice minister and current senator Michael McDowell.

Five representatives of Independent Farmers want to meet Mr Creed to discuss the ongoing beef dispute and to secure a fair return for their produce. Chairman of Independent Farmers Ireland Michael Fitzpatrick vowed to increase the fleet of tractors each day to gridlock the city centre.

"We have to send one [message to a] WhatsApp group, and we'll have another 1,000 tractors here. I'm serious," he told the Irish Independent last night.

"The farmers here are feeding Ireland.

"We want a proper price for our cattle, and if we get that we'll be gone home."

Farmer John Dallon, from Castledermot, Co Kildare, called for more farmers to join them.

"We need to stand here and be united, the whole lot of us, because come tomorrow morning at half-six, this city has to move. If we're in the way, it can't move," he said.

Mr Creed told the Dáil yesterday that meat company managers have received death threats at a firm which got an injunction against blockading beef farmers. TDs who spoke supporting the demonstrators called for independent and non-aligned farmers to be recognised and represented at the taskforce.

Irish Independent