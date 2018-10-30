Protestant farmers are more likely to farm on large farms than their Catholic counterparts, official figures have shown.

Protestant farmers more likely to have large farms, Northern Ireland statistics show

Statistics from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs give a snapshot of life for Northern Ireland's farmers, with a focus on social and equality issues impacting the sector.

It was found around 85pc of Catholic farmers farmed 'very small farms', compared to 68pc of their Protestant counterparts. Protestant farmers were found to be more likely to farm on large farms (10pc compared to 2pc), dairy farms (16pc compared to 5pc), and lowland farms (41pc compared to 15pc).

Of Northern Ireland's total farmers, 51pc stated their religion as Protestant, 42pc stated it as Catholic, with 6pc stating other or no relgion. Generally, Northern Ireland's farmers are overwhelmingly older males, and are almost exclusively all white.