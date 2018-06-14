Proposed mandatory use of anti roll-bars on quads may increase risk of injury

His comments come as a Fianna Fail bill seeks to introduce a number of measures to increase safety around the use of quads.

Fianna Fail's Dara Calleary had said that the bill addresses a number of safety inadequacies that have been proved to cause death and serious injury in users of quad bikes, in particular, in the past few years.

A number of coroner cases have addressed the absence of safety features on quad bikes that are now used by more than just the agricultural community.