Proposed EU pesticide cuts ‘could wipe out wheat and potato growing in Ireland’

Under threat? Potatoes being planted in Co Kildare. Photo: Roger Jones

A proposed move by the EU to halve pesticide usage by 2030 could wipe out wheat and potato growing in Ireland.

Agricultural consultant and tillage specialist PJ Phelan said a compulsory pesticide reduction of 50pc would be “totally impractical” at farmer level in Ireland.

“Forage crops would require mechanical controls — return of the ‘steerage hoe’ for which Ireland does not have the machinery or labour availability,” he said.

“Cereal crops in Ireland have the highest requirement for pesticide usage, as evidenced by Ireland being used by most agrochemical companies to test developing pesticides.

“A 50pc reduction in fungicide usage would finish wheat and potato production; barley and oats would struggle and our only protein crop, beans needs soil residual herbicides.”

Mr Phelan also said prices for all crop productions would have to increase dramatically to give any level of viability.

Agronomist Richard Hackett said Ireland’s main threat is plant diseases and weeds.

“Fungicides and herbicides tend to have a more benign environmental profile than insecticides,” he said.

“Any restriction or arbitrary reduction in the application of these would be entirely ignoring science, as the environmental lobby does when the facts don’t suit their policy.”

Mr Hackett also said that because just 7pc of land use is in tillage, the small amount of various herbicides used on grassland on a per-hectare basis dwarfs the entire amount used on cereals, vegetables and potato crop.

“For instance there is as much or more glysphosate used on grassland than is used on the entire tillage crops.

“And a lot of the herbicide used on grassland tend to be much older chemistry hormonal herbicides etc. These tend to have a much higher rates of application rate than herbicides used on tillage or vegetable crops.

“A change in the product profile, new formulations and new products with lower application rates would change the entire complexion of the Irish pesticide use.

“Reducing European food output won’t be felt in Europe, but will be felt by other continents and sub-continents that are not as blessed with water and fertile soils, and rely on imports to exist.”

The EU’s plan is part of its Farm to Fork strategy and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said last week that the EU “will replace chemical pesticides with safe alternatives” and that farmers will be fully supported with unprecedented EU funding possibilities to cover the cost of the transition.