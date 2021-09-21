Prof Alan Matthews: ‘EU must lead way in reducing agri-emissions despite carbon leakage concerns’

Climate action in the EU agricultural sector could lead to a carbon leakage rate of 66pc by the end of the decade, a new EU Commission report has found.

The study, published by the Joint Research Centre (JRC), assessed key policies put forward for accelerating the transition towards sustainable food systems — including CAP reform and targets under the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies.

While not all measures were assessed (including food waste reduction targets, dietary shifts, organic action plan) the results indicate that CAP 2023-27 will achieve “significant environmental benefits” in the form of reductions of greenhouse gases and ammonia emissions.

However, a decline in EU production and variations in prices and income for selected agricultural products also emerged.

And, based on the assumption that the EU “acts alone”, the report found that “a significant part of the gains in terms of emissions is leaked to other world regions”.

(Carbon leakage occurs when there is an increase in greenhouse gas emissions in one country as a result of an emissions reduction by another country with a strict climate policy.)

Professor Alan Matthews of Trinity College Dublin says the 66pc leakage finding is “more or less what I would expect to see”. Where goods are traded, Prof Matthews — an economist with a particular interest in agricultural policy — says “there will always be carbon leakage”.

However, he says, the extent of leakage depends on five things:

How emissions reduction is achieved

“Firstly, the extent to which the emissions reduction is achieved through technical and management changes that reduce the emissions intensity of production (changing fertiliser type, use of methane inhibitors in ruminant feeds) or are achieved through a reduction in activity levels (limiting animal numbers),” he says.

“The former will have a lower carbon leakage rate.

Cost of changes to farmers

“Even reducing emissions through technical and management changes can have a knock-on effect on production if they lead to higher costs for farmers.

“The extent of leakage will depend on whether the changes in practices are required by regulation (meaning farmers must bear these costs themselves) or whether the changes in practices are subsidised, through the CAP for example. The latter will lower the carbon leakage rate.”

Impact on consumption in EU

Prof Matthews highlights the extent to which lower production / higher costs are reflected in changes in consumption in the EU market.

“The greater the consumption impact, the lower the carbon leakage rate,” he says.

“Because agricultural goods are highly traded, and it is fairly easy to substitute imports, we would not expect a large consumption impact as a direct response to climate interventions in agriculture (though in the case of beef, the availability of imports is more restricted by the need to meet high EU food safety standards and the high import tariff of 45pc).

“It is also important to note that climate policy in agriculture is not undertaken in isolation but as part of a coordinated effort to abate emissions involving all sectors and both producers and consumers.

“Emphasising the importance of reducing emissions from agriculture and food production undoubtedly brings home to consumers in Europe — especially younger consumers — the need to reduce their consumption of high-carbon-intensity foods such as meat and dairy products.

“We see this in the slow rise in the number of vegetarians, and more importantly flexitarians, and the growing interest in plant-based alternatives to animal source foods (even if the numbers are still tiny in absolute terms).

“This indirect effect on consumption will also help to lower the leakage rate.”

Imports with higher emissions

Prof Matthews says another important issue — emphasised by farm organisations — is the possibility that the imports (or higher production in third countries if EU exports are reduced) that might replace reduced EU production have a higher average emissions intensity.

“This could in principle lead to a carbon leakage rate greater than 100pc, which would imply that global emissions increase as a result of the EU policy intervention even if EU emissions decrease,” he says.

“Comparing emissions intensities of production across countries is not easy because there are no standardised methodologies and it depends on the scope of comparison — are only direct emissions from production taken into account, or also indirect emissions from purchased feed, or from indirect land use change, or potential removals from sequestering carbon through grazing management?

“The Irish farm organisations claim that Irish beef and dairy production is among the most emissions-efficient in the world, basing this on a rather outdated study undertaken by the JRC (using a much earlier version of the economic model used in this latest study).

“They point to the high deforestation emissions associated with beef production in Brazil, but that JRC study on which they base their arguments ignores the very large emissions from drained organic soils used for cattle production in Ireland.

“Also, most Brazilian production ends up on the local market. There are only 1,400 farms in Brazil that are certified to export beef to the EU, and the relevant comparison is with the emissions intensity on these farms (including the farms that supply them with young cattle), not the average for Brazil as a whole.

“Even taking these caveats into account, livestock production in the EU and in Ireland is more emissions-efficient than production particularly in Latin America, but not necessarily compared to other developed country exporters such as the US, Canada or Australia which could also substitute for reduced EU production.

“This helps to explain why the study finds that leakage rates are not greater than 100pc, which would imply a risk of greater global emissions.”

Emissions limits across the globe

The fifth factor for Prof Matthews is the extent to which potential alternative suppliers are also limited in their ability to increase production by emissions limits.

“The Paris Agreement does not set binding reduction targets for countries,” he says. “Instead, it relies on voluntary commitments by countries to reduce emissions, with the expectation that the level of ambition will rachet up over time.

“There can be justified scepticism whether climate targets in the short term will limit the ability of third countries to substitute for reduced EU production.

“Nonetheless, it is clear that more and more countries are taking the need for emissions abatement more seriously and there is also a feedback loop here with EU action.

“Setting ambitious EU targets allows the EU to engage in climate diplomacy seeking to persuade other countries to raise their level of climate ambition in a way that would not be possible if the EU were not prepared to lead the way.

“Another important feedback effect is that strict climate and environmental targets in the EU will incentivise innovation and the development of efficient alternative technologies (as we have seen happen with solar, wind energy and the development of electric vehicles).

“It is really important that the same happens in agriculture and food so that more low-emissions technologies can also be made available in developing countries where food production must continue to expand.”

Conclusion

Prof Matthews says: “It does not make sense to say that we should over-produce food in Europe, with consequential damage to our air quality, water quality, soil fertility, biodiversity, health and animal welfare, simply to achieve a reduction in global emissions, if indeed the leakage rate exceeded 100pc.

“The EU has much more effective ways of reducing emissions in non-EU countries than by insisting on producing food here in ways that impose very significant environmental and health costs on our own population.

“It is the objective of the Farm to Fork Strategy to reduce these costs.”

New EU research ‘picks serious holes’ in ‘flawed’ Farm to Fork strategy — ICMSA

Farm families are “directly in the firing line” of the EU’s “demonstrably flawed” Farm to Fork Strategy, ICMSA president Pat McCormack has warned.

He was responding to a new report by the EU’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) which explored the potential effects of selected Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies targets in the framework of the 2030 climate targets and the next CAP.

While the study found the strategies will deliver “significant reductions” in emissions and have measurable environmental benefits, it also found that ‘carbon leakage’ may occur at a rate of 66pc if production moves to less environmentally focused countries outside the EU.

Mr McCormack said the results “picked serious holes” in the flagship strategy currently being incorporated into member states’ CAP strategic plans.

“Member states must now insist that the EU Commission carries out a full economic and environmental analysis of the strategy and puts the facts on the table before poor decisions are taken that will have a hard, and ultimately pointless, negative impact on EU farm families and the agriculture sector,” he said.

“While the research concluded that the measures are likely to cut farming emissions by nearly 30pc, much of that gain would be lost as production moves out of the EU to other less regulated locations.

“It found that the Farm to Fork measures will inevitably result in EU farmers’ incomes being cut as they go through a ‘challenging transition’ due to lower production and lower yields resulting from the reduction in chemical fertiliser.”

Mr McCormack said Irish farmers are “going to struggle” to see the point of curtailing beef and dairy production, where he says “we certainly are amongst the most sustainable in the world”, if that slack is picked up and transferred to other producers notably behind on environmental improvements and sustainability measures.

“The strategies will only make sense if we refuse to import foods from producers with lower environmental standards of production than ourselves,” he said.

“Otherwise, we’re just pretending that because the emissions didn’t happen here, they didn’t happen at all, and impoverishing ourselves while we’re at it.

“If we don’t get these first steps right then our fear is that every subsequent step takes us further off the correct path forward.”