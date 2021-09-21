Farming

Prof Alan Matthews: ‘EU must lead way in reducing agri-emissions despite carbon leakage concerns’

Climate action measures impacting EU farming will ‘always’ lead to increased emissions in less regulated parts of the world but the extent can be reduced, says the leading economist, who insists ‘it does not make sense to say we should over-produce food in Europe’

Pat McCormack Expand
Prof Alan Matthews Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Climate action in the EU agricultural sector could lead to a carbon leakage rate of 66pc by the end of the decade, a new EU Commission report has found.

The study, published by the Joint Research Centre (JRC), assessed key policies put forward for accelerating the transition towards sustainable food systems including CAP reform and targets under the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies.

While not all measures were assessed (including food waste reduction targets, dietary shifts, organic action plan) the results indicate that CAP 2023-27 will achieve “significant environmental benefits” in the form of reductions of greenhouse gases and ammonia emissions.

