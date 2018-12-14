Proceed with caution when handing over title deeds, auctioneer advises farmers

When taking out a bank loan, a prominent Leinster auctioneer is advising farmers to only hand over the deeds to the portion of the property necessary to satisfy the lender’s requirements.

When taking out a bank loan, a prominent Leinster auctioneer is advising farmers to only hand over the deeds to the portion of the property necessary to satisfy the lender’s requirements.

Joe Coogan from Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny was speaking from the floor at a seminar in Portlaoise on Wednesday night, organised by the ICMSA, on the heated topic of farm loans being sold to vulture funds.

Mr Coogan said farmers would traditionally have seen the bank as the safest place to keep all their deeds but such has been the deterioration in the relationship between the two sides that this is no longer the case. He admitted that he doesn’t understand how vulture funds work and said he expects that the majority of farmers would be in the same position.

“Someone could have a dairy farm worth €3m with a loan of €250,000. For whatever reason, maybe an illness or accident, they could miss a repayment. Can it actually happen that the vulture fund would take over this loan?” he asked, rhetorically. “People are afraid to borrow money, they are nervous of loans being cancelled or sold on. I would love to see people’s mind being put at rest.”