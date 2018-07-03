Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 3 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Potato prices to rise as weather affects yields

Potato farmer David Rodgers shows the poor growth in his patatoes due to the lack of rain, at his farm in Ballyboughal in North County Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Potato farmer David Rodgers shows the poor growth in his patatoes due to the lack of rain, at his farm in Ballyboughal in North County Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Luke Byrne

Luke Byrne

Consumers face increasing potato prices as the weather causes havoc with this year’s crop.

A combination of the snow and blizzard conditions in February and March, the ongoing heatwave, and a dearth of rain will seriously affect crop yields, according to farmers.

Eddie Doyle, of the potato committee of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), told the Irish Independent that potatoes had to be planted late this year.

“Early growers have suffered because of the cold weather. And once it gets 24C to 25C, they stop growing,” he said.

While the location of a farm influences when a potato crop will be sown, many farmers tend to do it around early March – when the country was covered in snow this year.

“Yield will be quite light this year. I’d be fairly sure they’ll go up in price,” he said.

Potato farmer David Rodgers shows the poor growth in his patatoes due to the lack of rain, at his farm in Ballyboughal in North County Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Potato farmer David Rodgers shows the poor growth in his patatoes due to the lack of rain, at his farm in Ballyboughal in North County Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Dublin farmer David Rodgers, who has been in business in Ballyboughal for 30 years, said it was the worst conditions he had ever seen.

“We would have had dry summers, Mays and Junes before, but there would have been some rain,” he said.

For him a crop would usually yield around 20 tonnes of potatoes, of which around 16 tonnes would be saleable.

“I’ll be lucky this year if it’s six or seven tonnes,” he said.

Mr Rogers said while he planted his cop two weeks late because of the cold spell, it was the lack of rain that was causing the real problem.

“It didn’t go in terribly late but it’s the lack of moisture since we sowed the crop that’s a problem,” he added.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

AXA Insurance looks set to shake up the farm insurance market with the launch of a new farm insurance division. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

AXA set to go head-to-head with FBD on farm insurance
A gorse fire in Rocky Valley Crescent, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

Extreme fire warning extended: Authorities say 'strong correlation'...
Stock picture

'Extremely popular' farmer who died in baling accident named locally
Over 130,000 farmers and rural households source their water from private wells or group water Schemes and are, therefore, not affected by national restrictions. Photo: Liam Burke

‘Irish Water can’t just shrug its shoulders and say they can’t supply...
Timing is everything when it comes to making top quality silage.

No relief from hot and dry weather conditions for farmers for at least...
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic holding sells after auction for close to guide
George McNally turning hay on his farm in North County Dublin Pic: Mark Condren

Thinking of feeding concentrates to cattle? Here's some guidelines