Potato prices to rise as weather affects yields

Consumers face increasing potato prices as the weather causes havoc with this year’s crop.

Consumers face increasing potato prices as the weather causes havoc with this year’s crop.

A combination of the snow and blizzard conditions in February and March, the ongoing heatwave, and a dearth of rain will seriously affect crop yields, according to farmers.

Eddie Doyle, of the potato committee of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), told the Irish Independent that potatoes had to be planted late this year. “Early growers have suffered because of the cold weather. And once it gets 24C to 25C, they stop growing,” he said.

While the location of a farm influences when a potato crop will be sown, many farmers tend to do it around early March – when the country was covered in snow this year. “Yield will be quite light this year. I’d be fairly sure they’ll go up in price,” he said.

Potato farmer David Rodgers shows the poor growth in his patatoes due to the lack of rain, at his farm in Ballyboughal in North County Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron