Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Possible use of unauthorised antibiotics on two farms sees 60,000 chickens culled

Manor Farm sources and processes approximately 50pc of all fresh chicken sold in the Irish retail market. Stock image. Expand

Close

Manor Farm sources and processes approximately 50pc of all fresh chicken sold in the Irish retail market. Stock image.

Manor Farm sources and processes approximately 50pc of all fresh chicken sold in the Irish retail market. Stock image.

Manor Farm sources and processes approximately 50pc of all fresh chicken sold in the Irish retail market. Stock image.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Some 60,000 chickens have been destroyed by Carton Bros, the company that produce Manor Farm chicken, over the possible use of unauthorised antibiotics, the Farming Independent understands.

According to the company, one of the oldest family companies in the country, a recent set of tests of live birds, raised the possible use of unauthorised antibiotics in connection with two farms (the business works with over 180 farms).

Based on these results, the company said the Department of Agriculture was notified and further testing was carried out.

Most Watched

Privacy