Possible use of unauthorised antibiotics on two farms sees 60,000 chickens culled

Manor Farm sources and processes approximately 50pc of all fresh chicken sold in the Irish retail market. Stock image.

Some 60,000 chickens have been destroyed by Carton Bros, the company that produce Manor Farm chicken, over the possible use of unauthorised antibiotics, the Farming Independent understands.

According to the company, one of the oldest family companies in the country, a recent set of tests of live birds, raised the possible use of unauthorised antibiotics in connection with two farms (the business works with over 180 farms).

Based on these results, the company said the Department of Agriculture was notified and further testing was carried out.

Subsequently, it said as a precaution, all birds from these two farms were processed and where there was any doubt over the suitability of the birds for the food chain, the birds were removed and disposed of, under the supervision of the Department. The Farming Independent understands some 60,000 birds were affected by the cull. As a result of these 'precautionary measures', Carton Bros said any potential threat to food safety has been avoided. "All processing by Carton Bros is carried out to the highest quality standards and always under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture," the company said in a statement. When contacted, the Department of Agriculture said it does not comment on individual cases. Manor Farm sources and processes approximately 50pc of all fresh chicken sold in the Irish retail market. The company, which operates its own feed mill close to its processing plant in Shercock, Co Cavan, employs over 900 staff and works with over 180 local farmers. Manor Farm supplies its Irish customers from all the major supermarkets, local stores and butchers as well as supplying foreign markets through exports.