Popular timber preservative creosote to be off Irish shelves by New Year

Farmers have until New Years Eve to buy popular timber preservative creosote, as it will be banned from Irish shelves from January 1.

A new regulation, which was passed at EU level, prohibits the sale and use of creosote products to treat agricultural/equine fencing.

Going forward, creosote will only be permitted for use on wood used for railway sleepers and telecommunication poles.

Until now, it has been used to treat nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing while it has also been used for staking of fruit trees.

The final date for professional users to use creosote products for treatment of fencing is February 28, 2023.

The enforcement of the new regulation lies with the Department of Agriculture which has said stores, merchants and importers must ensure that all stocks of creosote product are sold to professional end-users or else returned to their supplier, by December 31, 2022.

"From April 30, 2023, it will be prohibited to place on the market and sell agricultural/equine fencing that has been treated with creosote.

"Stocks of creosote treated timber not sold by this date may be subject to destruction as hazardous waste or subject to re-export outside of the EU.

"All timber fencing posts purchased for grant-aided fencing must be treated and certified in accordance with I.S. 436."

Classed as a carcinogen, creosote has been under review for a number of years and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) conducted a public consultation and review on its use.

In the case of agricultural/ equine fencing, 18 out of a total of 21 submissions during public consultations indicated support for this use.

It’s understood Ireland submitted information and a justification to the Commission for the continued use of creosote for agricultural fencing pending a suitable alternative.

However, no other member state put forward a justification for the continued use of treating agricultural fencing.